Jenny Ryan net worth: How much does The Chase star earn?

How much does Jenny Ryan earn? Picture: Instagram/ITV

How much does Jenny Ryan earn on The Chase and what is her net worth? Here's what we know...

The Chase's spin-off show kicked off this week, which sees The Chasers uniting for the first time ever to become one formidable team of quiz brains.

Bradley Walsh is presenting the show which sees the likes of Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan take on one player at a time.

But how much do The Chasers earn? And what is Jenny Ryan’s net worth?

What is Jenny Ryan’s net worth?

Jenny Ryan, 38, is said to be worth a whopping £3.2million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The brainbox joined the ITV Quiz show back in 2015 at the recommendation of fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty and gained her nickname ‘The Vixen’ due to her red hair.

It has never been confirmed how much The Chasers earn for appearing on the show, but they seemingly take home a large salary.

Jenny was born in Bolton, England, and studied at the University of Leeds and made her TV debut on University Challenge in 2003 and reached the semi finals.

Three years later, she appeared on Mastermind and has also been on Only Connect, Fifteen to One and The Weakest Link.

She also showed off her incredible singing voice when she starred on Simon Cowell’s Celebrity X Factor.

While she was initially eliminated before the live shows, she was asked back to join the live shows and went on to reach the final, finishing in third place.

Jenny Ryan is starring in new series Beat The Chaser. Picture: ITV

In July 2019, Jenny also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity MasterChef.

This comes after it was reported that host Bradley Walsh has become one of the UK's highest earning stars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Chase presenter has more than £6million in the bank.

The Sun reported in 2018 that Bradley’s earnings even put him ahead of the likes of Ant and Dec and above The X Factor’s Dermot O’Leary and Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker.

