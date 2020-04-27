Who is Shaun Wallace? How old is The Chase's 'Dark Destroyer', what is he famous for and is he married?

Shaun Wallace will join the rest of the chasers for spin-off Beat The Chasers. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

As Beat The Chaser begins, what do we know about Shaun Wallace, how old is he and what does he do for a living?

Beat The Chasers is the latest spin-off series of The Chase, which starts on April 27 on ITV at 9pm.

Starring alongside Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan is Shaun Wallace, also known as the 'dark destroyer' on the popular game show.

But what do we know about Shaun, how old is he and is he married?

Who is Shaun Wallace and how old is he?

Shaun Wallace is one of the chasers on hit game show The Chase, nicknamed the 'dark destroyer'.

Shaun is 59-years-old.

What is Shaun Wallace famous for?

Shaun is famous for his role on TV, although he is accomplished a lot in other aspects of his life.

The star is also a barrister and a lecturer.

Shaun Wallace is also a barrister and a lecturer. Picture: Getty

Is Shaun Wallace married?

While there is not a lot known about Shaun's personal life, we know he is married to a woman called Matilda Bray.

The couple married in 1990.

