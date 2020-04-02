The Chase viewers think quiz show predicted the coronavirus pandemic

2 April 2020, 10:45

A historic question on the show appeared to be reminiscent of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Chase viewers were left reeling last night after an answer appeared to echo the current situation in the UK.

The ITV quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, which was filmed weeks before the coronavirus lockdown began, had a question titled " "World War Two railway posters asked Is your journey really... what?"

Read more: The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

'Necessary' was the correct answer to the question, and viewers couldn't help but think it was starkly reminiscent of the current coronavirus lockdown.

Viewers were left shocked by the question during last night's episode
Viewers were left shocked by the question during last night's episode. Picture: ITV

One person tweeted: "Won't be long until quiz shows start using 'during the coronavirus pandemic government advise stated... is your journey really... necessary' more like 'essential' now!"

Another added: "Is your journey really necessary... how apt."

A third wrote: "Necessary! Does that sound familiar?"

And a fourth wrote: "Is your journey really necessary? #thechase #spooky".

The correct answer appeared to echo the current situation in the UK
The correct answer appeared to echo the current situation in the UK. Picture: ITV

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced lockdown-style measures in the UK last month, telling the public they should only leave the house for work, food shopping, medical need, and once-daily exercise.

He said: "These are the only reasons you should be leaving your home.

"You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

