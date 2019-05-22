The Beast hits back at The Chase viewer who criticised one of his answers

22 May 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 10:43

The Beast was forced to defend himself
Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One ITV viewer said Mark's answer should have been disallowed.

Weekdays wouldn’t be the same without Bradley Walsh putting quiz hopefuls through their paces on The Chase.

But after Mark Labbett took on the latest batch of competitors, he was forced to defend himself on Twitter when one viewer challenged an answer he gave.

When Mark - aka The Beast - was given a point for replying ‘Jobergh’ to Bradley’s question about the South African city ‘Johannesburg’, one fan slammed: “@MarkLabbett… he shouldn’t have been allowed Jobergh! Gotta accept first answer.”

But not taking the criticism lying down, Mark, 53, was quick to write back with the rather sarcastic response: “You would disallow Joburg? Wow.”

The fan then jokingly replied: “I would @MarkLabbett… They think @anne_hegerty is strict as The Governess… they haven’t met me yet!”

Read More: The Chase viewers cringe as Mark Labbett gushes about 'cheating' wife

Mark’s ITV co-star and former I’m A Celebrity campmate Anne Hegerty, 60, even had her say.

“It's like disallowing LA because you wanted Los Angeles,” she quipped.

Another fan then went on to reference a recent episode of the show which saw Shaun Wallace - aka the Dark Destroyer - answer Bradley’s question "What appliances are Dyson best known for?" with ‘hoover’.

They Tweeted: “In one episode recently The Dark Destroyer had a question about a carpet cleaner to which he answered ‘hoover’ when the answer should’ve been ‘vacuum cleaner’. It was accepted, but I did wonder about that. He gave a brand name. Like saying Ford instead of car.”

Another viewer then mused over a decision they didn’t agree with either, writing: “I think Bradley is sometimes too strict - one contestant recently was disallowed Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat because they missed out the word Amazing.” 

Read More: The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

Before adding: “I do love the show, it's just an observation, and I appreciate the spur of the moment nature of many decisions.”

But putting all the controversy to bed, a final viewer pointed out that Mark’s answer about 'Johannesburg’ was irrelevant, as they added:  “He won by about 50seconds anyway I'm sure 1 wrong answer wouldn’t of mattered anyway.”

That settles, that!

