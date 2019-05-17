The Chase viewers cringe as Mark Labbett gushes about 'cheating' wife

By Naomi Bartram

"The Beast" gushed over his wife on Thursday evening's show in scenes filmed before their split.

The Chase returned last night, and this time it was Mark Labbett - aka The Beast - taking on the latest bunch of hopefuls.

But amidst the quick fire rounds and host Bradley Walsh’s jokes, viewers were left cringing when Mark made an awkward comment about his "lovely wife".

The 53-year-old was left heartbroken after it came to light that his wife of five years Katie, 26, had been dating a man called Scott Bate for over a year.

And in scenes filmed just weeks before they split, Mark gushed over his other half when he took on first competitor Leon.

Mark was up against competitor Leon. Picture: ITV

After making £3,000 in the cash builder round, Leon went head-to-head with The Beast over a question about fabrics.

Bradley asked the pair: “Percale is a variety of what fabric?” and read out the possible answers of “Leather,” “Cotton,” and “Linen.”

Leon guessed “Leather”, but Bradley shook his head and revealed the correct answer to be “Cotton.”

Mark, who got the question right, then said: “My lovely wife bought me as a birthday present a book of fashion terms, thank you darling.”

And ITV viewers at home found the whole thing very awkward.

“Bit awkward the Beast mentioning his wife when they've just split because she cheated on him #TheChase,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Great timing to show this episode. Lovely wife. #TheChase”

While a third commented: “Bet he doesn’t still call her his lovely wife #thechase”

#thechase His wife bought him a book about fashion tips? No wonder they split up — SirCliveTheRed (@CliveinEngland) May 16, 2019

Great timing to show this episode. Lovely wife. 😂 #TheChase — Mr. C 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@arcamp1971) May 16, 2019

Bit awkward the Beast mentioning his wife when they've just split because she cheated on him 🙄 #TheChase — Tom (@tomlear) May 16, 2019

Mark and Katie called time on their relationship earlier this year after Katie allegedly went on holiday with a man named Scott, 28, behind Mark's back.

Addressing their split, Katie told The Sun on Sunday: “Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while.

“He works away a lot and that’s been hard. A lot of people think it’s the age difference but we don’t see that as the factor.

“It’s more that we don’t have mutual friends, and our lives are just very different.

“I met Scott by accident, on a night out, and we just clicked. It wasn’t intentional, it just happened. But Mark always knew — straight from the off I was honest.

Mark and Katie were together for five years. Picture: ITV

“He knew I was going out and who I was seeing. He was incredibly understanding. If it was anybody else it wouldn’t matter, but because Mark’s in the limelight people have been gossiping. It’s frustrating.

“We remain good friends and he is happy for me that I’ve met Scott — and I’d be fine if he met someone else.

“So I just want to set the record straight now as I’m sick of all the speculation. I want us all to be able to get on with our lives.”

Mark has since vowed to stay single and put all his efforts into co-parenting his son.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Mark is planning on staying single for now and doesn’t want to meet anyone new.

“He plans to just focus on work and concentrate on raising their young son together.

“He feels like it’s far too soon to start dating again, it’s all a bit raw still, so he’ll need time to deal with it all.”