The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

By Naomi Bartram

Bradley Walsh was even left shocked when one contestant celebrated taking a minus offer.

The Chase viewers were not happy with one contestant during Wednesday evening’s show when he decided to taunt Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sihna.

As another team stepped up to take on The Chaser alongside host Bradley Walsh, things started off well when David sailed into the final with an impressive £9,000.

But it was final contestant Ebby who got ITV fans talking when admitted he’d only come on the show to get further than his son Nathan who had previously tried his luck to win some money.

Ebby got through to the final chase. Picture: ITV

After answering three questions right in the cashbuilder, Ebby was given a low offer of minus £1000, and a high offer of a whopping £50,000.

Explaining he was desperate to make it through to the final chase, the hopeful opted for the minus offer, and stepped up to the podium to take on Paul.

It was a tense few questions on the show, but Ebby finally managed to beat the Chaser and celebrated with an excited dance.

He then bowed to Paul before kissing Bradley and pretending to fly like a plane around the studio.

Fans at home were quick to criticise the competitor, as one wrote on Twitter: "I've never felt such negative feelings towards a person than I do for the man who just celebrated -£1000!"

“Celebrates getting through with a minus £1000!! .............. Mother of God lol!! #TheChase,” said another.

A third added: “Ebby acting as if he's just scored the winning goal in the World Cup final after opting for the minus offer."

Unfortunately, despite scoring 15 points in the final chase, Paul had the last laugh when he beat the team with seconds to spare.