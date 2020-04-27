Who is The Chase's Jenny Ryan, how old is she, what is she famous for and does she have a partner?

Jenny Ryan is nicknamed 'The Vixen' on The Chase. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about The Chase's Jenny Ryan from her career to her age and more.

One of the six chasers on ITV's hit game show The Chase is Jenny Ryan, also called The Vixen on the show.

Jenny is now taking part in The Chase's spin-off show Beat The Chasers, alongside her other co-stars.

But what do we know about Jenny, how old is she, what is she famous for and is she married?

Jenny Ryan is also starring on the spin-off show Beat The Chaser. Picture: ITV

Who is Jenny Ryan and how old is she?

Jenny Ryan is a TV personality and singer famous for her role on The Chase.

Jenny is 38-years-old.

What is Jenny Ryan famous for?

Jenny first appeared on The Chase back in 2015, and was given the name The Vixen.

Prior to her role on the show, Jenny appeared on University Challenge back in 2003 and Mastermind in 2006.

Jenny has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity, both in 2019.

Jenny Ryan appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. Picture: PA

Is Jenny Ryan married?

Jenny is very private about her personal life and so it is unknown if the star has a partner.

