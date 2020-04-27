Who is The Chase's Jenny Ryan, how old is she, what is she famous for and does she have a partner?

27 April 2020, 20:55 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 20:56

Jenny Ryan is nicknamed 'The Vixen' on The Chase
Jenny Ryan is nicknamed 'The Vixen' on The Chase. Picture: ITV/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about The Chase's Jenny Ryan from her career to her age and more.

One of the six chasers on ITV's hit game show The Chase is Jenny Ryan, also called The Vixen on the show.

Jenny is now taking part in The Chase's spin-off show Beat The Chasers, alongside her other co-stars.

READ MORE: The Chase viewers think quiz show predicted the coronavirus pandemic

But what do we know about Jenny, how old is she, what is she famous for and is she married?

Jenny Ryan is also starring on the spin-off show Beat The Chaser
Jenny Ryan is also starring on the spin-off show Beat The Chaser. Picture: ITV

Who is Jenny Ryan and how old is she?

Jenny Ryan is a TV personality and singer famous for her role on The Chase.

Jenny is 38-years-old.

What is Jenny Ryan famous for?

Jenny first appeared on The Chase back in 2015, and was given the name The Vixen.

Prior to her role on the show, Jenny appeared on University Challenge back in 2003 and Mastermind in 2006.

Jenny has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity, both in 2019.

Jenny Ryan appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019
Jenny Ryan appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. Picture: PA

Is Jenny Ryan married?

Jenny is very private about her personal life and so it is unknown if the star has a partner.

READ MORE: The Beast hits back at The Chase viewer who criticised one of his answers

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?

Mark pictured in 2017

Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

Celebrities

Are the stars of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins paid for their time on the show?

How much do Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrities get paid for show?
Shaun Wallace will join the rest of the chasers for spin-off Beat The Chasers

Who is Shaun Wallace? How old is The Chase's 'Dark Destroyer', what is he famous for and is he married?
Katie Price left SAS: Who Dares Wins after only two days because her body was not recovered from surgery

Why did Katie Price leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Trending on Heart

Who is Paul Sinha? Find out everything about The Chase star

Who is Chaser Paul Sinha and what has he said about his Parkinson's diagnosis?
Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie

Who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And how many children do they have together?
Whitney Dean has gone missing from Walford

Where is Whitney Dean in EastEnders and what happened to her?
The star opened up about her weight loss

Anne Hegerty weight loss: how The Chase star lost 3 stone

Anne has been on The Chase for years

Is Anne Hegerty married and how old is The Chase star?