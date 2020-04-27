Is Anne Hegerty married and how old is The Chase star?

Anne has been on The Chase for years. Picture: PA

Here's everything you need to know about Anne Hegerty from her autism to her partner.

Anne Hegerty is well known as the one of The Chase's quizmasters, and won over the nation's hearts on I'm A Celebrity in 2018.

Famous for playing The Governess, the public are about to see a whole different side to the 61-year-old - so who is Anne?

Here’s everything you need to know about the quiz master from whether she’s married with a husband to her battle with autism...

Is Anne Hegerty married with a partner?

The Chase star is not married and her husband is not as the internet would claim to be Jake Hester.

No one is quite sure where the rumour came from but when talking about her Wikipedia profile Anne tweeted once: “It’s not particularly [correct].

"Is it still claiming I’m married to someone called Jake Hester? I’ve given up trying to correct it.”

Does the star have autism?

The TV star only recently opened up about her coping with autism as she admitted she wasn’t diagnosed until she was 46.

On an interview on Loose Women she said: “I just need everything to go quiet, people to stop bothering me...I'm never lonely and rarely bored. The most boring thing would be to be with people who just don't shut up!”

How long has Anne been on The Chase?

Best known as The Governess on the show, Anne has been on The Chase since the show started in become one of the UK’s best-known quiz masters.

She has also starred on Brain of Britain and took on the World Quizzing Championships where she came 65th.