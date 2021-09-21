Paul Sinha shares emotional tribute to The Chase contestant who died in house fire

21 September 2021, 10:19 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 10:36

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Pete Green sadly passed away before his episode of The Chase aired on ITV.

The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to a contestant on the show who sadly died in a house fire.

Pete Green appeared on Monday’s episode of the ITV show, where he introduced himself as a 72-year-old medieval trader from Norfolk.

But while Pete filmed the episode back in September, the Eastern Daily Press reports he died in a blaze at his house on June 27.

Pete Green appeared on Monday’s episode of The Chase
Pete Green appeared on Monday’s episode of The Chase. Picture: ITV

Paul wrote on Twitter: "Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

"A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent."

One of Paul’s followers quickly responded to his Tweet, writing: “Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house.

“It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send off with a horse drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following.”

Someone else from the area added: “This man was well known in a local town and sadly passed away in a house fire a few months ago.”

A third wrote: “Pete was a much loved character in our town.

"I was proud to call him my friend and serve alongside him as a town councillor. Thank you for this Paul, he loved his day out on The Chase."

While another fan of the show said: “Ahh so very sad, I watched this evening and seemed a lovely chap and character.”

According to the Eastern Daily Press, Pete - who was also known as Pete Travis - became ‘a history-making councillor’ when he was elected to the town council in 2019, representing his own political party.

Pete Green met Bradley Walsh on The Chase last year
Pete Green met Bradley Walsh on The Chase last year. Picture: ITV

His family said in a statement at the time: "You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead.

“A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few. Father of four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell. You will be sorely missed.”

During his episode, Pete made it through to the final chase against Paul but was caught alongside his teammate with just one second to spare.

