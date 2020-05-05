Paul Sinha net worth: How much does The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' earn?

Paul Sinha is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase - here's what we know about his earnings and net worth.

Paul Sinha - known as 'The Sinnerman - is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase, and has been on the show since 2011.

As well as being on The Chase, he is also a comedian and has appeared on a number of other quiz shows.

Here's what we know about his net worth and earnings.

What is Paul Sinha's net worth?

According to reports, he was worth around $1.3million (1,044,261) as of 2019.

What is Paul Sinha's job and background?

Paul Sinha, a former GP, first developed a taste for the stage while at medical school, and he started performing stand-up while working as a doctor in London.

In 2019, Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he later opened up to the Guardian on what impact that had had on his comedy career.

He said: “The thing that has changed most since the diagnosis is that I’ve lost my fear. I’ve always been one of those comics who doesn’t say much on panel shows because I’m terrified of saying the wrong thing or offending the wrong person. But now, I’ve lost all that. I’ve got the exaggerated carpe diem that a lot of people get with their diagnosis.”

As well as The Chase, he has also appeared in a number of other quiz shows - such as The Weakest Link, University Challenge: The Professionals, Are You An Egghead?, and Mastermind.

When is The Chase on ITV?

The Chase is on every weekday night at 5pm on ITV.

