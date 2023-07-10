Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

10 July 2023

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip
Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip. Picture: Instagram

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Chase's professional quizzer Mark Labbett has spent some time with his girlfriend for her birthday.

Mark Labbett enjoyed a romantic trip with his new girlfriend Hayley Palmer over the weekend to celebrate her birthday.

Best known as The Chase's The Beast, Mark has been dating presenter Hayley Palmer for the past few months.

And spending some quality time together, the pair shared some photos while relaxing in a luxury spa.

Alongside a photo cuddling up to Mark in the water, Hayley wrote: "Part of my birthday treat! [red heart emoji] (Yes my birthday lasts a whole month!)"

Hayley followed this up with a video of Mark trying out a cold plunge pool as she wrote: "Come onnn @markthebeastlabbett [two laughing emojis] [trophy emoji]"

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer enjoying a spa
Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer enjoying a spa. Picture: Instagram

However, he seemed to get used to the freezing temperatures, as the next clip saw him say: "I'm going to get one of these installed."

Mark and Hayley have been hanging out in Los Angeles, California, together while Mark filmed the US version of The Chase.

Hayley said that while the Beast has been working ‘really long hours every day’, they were able to spend evenings and weekends together which Hayley told us was ‘really great for our relationship.’

But when his girlfriend had to leave, Mark wrote on Instagram: “It was Hayley's last day today.”

“Missing her already,” the quizzer added, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Mark Labbett enjoyed a spa trip with his girlfriend
Mark Labbett enjoyed a spa trip with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Mark was asked if he ever quizzes with Hayley, telling The Mirror : "I’m on the road so much, plus the little matter of a six-year-old boy that I co-parent with, so I try to spend as much time as I can with him.

"I’m going out to film in America next month, and I’m already planning what I’m doing in July and August with Katie to see what weeks work."

This comes after Mark split up with his wife Katie three years ago after meeting all the way back in 2010.

The pair - who are second cousins - met online and went on to get married in 2014, before welcoming son Lawrence.

A source previously said Mark and Hayley have been friends ‘for some time’, as they told The Sun : “Recently things developed into something more. Mark and Hayley share similar interests and have a lot of fun together.

“It has become clear to Mark’s friends that he is smitten and Hayley is said to be really taken with him too.”

