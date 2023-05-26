The Chase's Mark Labbett speaks out about new girlfriend Hayley Palmer for the first time

26 May 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 11:07

The Chase star Mark Labbett has spoken out about his new girlfriend
The Chase star Mark Labbett has spoken out about his new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

The Chase’s Mark Labbett has spoken out about his new girlfriend Hayley Palmer after the pair went public.

The Chase star Mark Labbett has opened up about his relationship with TV presenter girlfriend Hayley Palmer for the first time.

Known by fans as The Beast, Mark admitted he’s struggling to find downtime now that he is juggling work and his romance.

When asked whether he can enjoy any quizzes with his new girlfriend, he told The Mirror: “I'm on the road so much, plus the little matter of a six-year-old boy that I co-parent, so I try to spend as much time as I can with him.

“I'm going out to film in America next month, and I'm already planning what I'm doing in July and August with Katie to see what weeks work.”

Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley
Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley. Picture: Instagram

Mark was previously married to his second cousin Katie, who is 27 years younger than him.

The pair met on Facebook and tied the knot in October 2014 before welcoming their son Lawrence, five.

It was actually only after getting married that they found out that they are second cousins.

In 2020, the couple went their separate ways and said their age gap and Covid lockdowns contributed to their split.

Meanwhile, Mark shared a photo on a date with presenter Hayley at the weekend as they enjoyed a date on the beach in Portsmouth.

Mark Labbett and ex-wife Katie at the National Television Awards 2016
Mark Labbett and ex-wife Katie at the National Television Awards 2016. Picture: Alamy

Hayley re-posted a selfie from the day out with the pair wearing coordinating black outfits.

“Nice day at work,” he wrote while tagging her username.

A source recently told The Sun: "Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date," the source continued to The Sun.

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."

Hayley is a presenter on GB news and fronts music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Holly Willoughby walking hand in hand with husband Dan Baldwin in an old picture

Who is Holly Willoughby's TV producer husband Dan Baldwin?

Danny Dyer has shared a message to his daughter

Danny Dyer breaks silence as he becomes a granddad again to twin girls

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'thouple' with David Haye

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

Chrishell Stause and G Flip on their wedding day and smiling on the red carpet

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

Trending on Heart

Selling Sunset cast gathering at the Oppenheim Group office alongside a picture of them heading out for dinner

Where is Selling Sunset located? All the hotspot locations the cast film in

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Jesse cuddling and smiling together at a festival

Are Jesse Buford and Janelle Han from Married At First Sight Australia dating?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

TV & Movies

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Who won Winter Love Island 2023? Victorious couple make ITV history

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

TV & Movies

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit
A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

TV & Movies

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

TV & Movies