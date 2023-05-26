The Chase's Mark Labbett speaks out about new girlfriend Hayley Palmer for the first time

The Chase star Mark Labbett has opened up about his relationship with TV presenter girlfriend Hayley Palmer for the first time.

Known by fans as The Beast, Mark admitted he’s struggling to find downtime now that he is juggling work and his romance.

When asked whether he can enjoy any quizzes with his new girlfriend, he told The Mirror: “I'm on the road so much, plus the little matter of a six-year-old boy that I co-parent, so I try to spend as much time as I can with him.

“I'm going out to film in America next month, and I'm already planning what I'm doing in July and August with Katie to see what weeks work.”

Mark was previously married to his second cousin Katie, who is 27 years younger than him.

The pair met on Facebook and tied the knot in October 2014 before welcoming their son Lawrence, five.

It was actually only after getting married that they found out that they are second cousins.

In 2020, the couple went their separate ways and said their age gap and Covid lockdowns contributed to their split.

Meanwhile, Mark shared a photo on a date with presenter Hayley at the weekend as they enjoyed a date on the beach in Portsmouth.

Hayley re-posted a selfie from the day out with the pair wearing coordinating black outfits.

“Nice day at work,” he wrote while tagging her username.

A source recently told The Sun: "Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date," the source continued to The Sun.

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."

Hayley is a presenter on GB news and fronts music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.