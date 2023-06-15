The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Beast's new love interest Hayley Palmer confessed she's "trying to get her hands on" his gold card.

The Chase quizmaster Mark Labbett's new girlfriend has revealed the unusual way he impressed her before the pair began dating.

The Beast, 57, first grew close to TV star Hayley Palmer, 41, after being introduced to her by their shared agent and thought of a smart way he could woo the blonde presenter.

The two bonded over food and quizzing so when he was invited to appear on her show, Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer, Mark had a trick up his sleeve.

Once the duo had gone head-to-head with some 80s trivia, the brainbox brought out the big guns and flashed her his pride and joy – a Toby Carvery gold card.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer recently made their relationship public on social media. Picture: Instagram/@markthebeastlabbett

Now the couple have gone public with their relationship, Hayley joked that it was the VIP pass that sealed the deal.

Sharing screenshots of the story which claimed she fell for Mark after spying his buffet ticket, Hayley wrote: "To confirm yes Mark has a Toby Carvery Gold Card, and I'm trying to get my hands on it!"

The couple have since been spotted holding hands on a number of occasions in LA as Mark films his brand new quiz show Master Minds in the States.

Hayley revealed she was impressed by the quizzer's Toby Carvery gold card. Picture: Instagram/@markthebeastlabbett

Hayley revealed she is enjoying spending more time with Mark now he's based in America.

Speaking of their evolving bond, she told The Sun: "This is the first time we've been able to do more than the odd date so it's been fantastic.

"We are getting on well and are happy.

"We've discovered we get on well together and have been able to walk hand-in-hand and feel relaxed in LA.

"Our idea of a romantic hot date is going to a local American Diner called Patti's for a cheese toastie!"

Speaking of whether the two are head over heels in love, Hayley added it was "too early to tell" as they were "taking things really slowly".

Mark has been single since separating from his ex-wife Kate in 2020 following cheating allegations.

At the time, Katie told The Sun on Sunday: “Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while.

"He works away a lot and that’s been hard. A lot of people think it’s the age difference but we don’t see that as the factor.

"It’s more that we don’t have mutual friends, and our lives are just very different."

