The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

22 March 2022, 07:51

The Governess will not be appearing on the new series of Beat The Chasers, with her replacement announced.

A new Chaser has replaced Anne Hegerty on the latest series of Beat The Chasers.

Anne - known as The Governess - was forced to pull out of filming the ITV show after catching coronavirus.

The 63-year-old told her Twitter followers she felt ‘fine’, but was self isolating.

"Unfortunately I’ve contracted Covid-19 so won’t be filming this series of #BeatTheChasers,” she said.

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers
Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers. Picture: ITV

She usually appears alongside her colleagues Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis.

Revealing who will be taking her place, Anne added: “The fantastic @Issa25 will be stepping in for me and I’m looking forward to watching the series when it’s on-air later this year. I feel fine, but I'm still positive! (in all respects)"

The new Chaser is Issa ‘The Supernerd’ Schultz, who is actually the main Chaser on the Australian version of the show.

He is an eight-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships and has previously appeared on shows such as The Rich List and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Issa ‘The Supernerd’ Schultz has replaced Anne Hegerty
Issa ‘The Supernerd’ Schultz has replaced Anne Hegerty. Picture: Twitter

After hearing the news, one of her followers joked: "I wonder if Issa has been given a 'How To Survive Bradley Walsh' manual yet?"

Another said: “Great that @Issa25 will be on the show. Really liked him from when they showed the Australian Chase over here. Sorry about the way it's come about though.”

A third wrote: “Was in the audience for a recording yesterday and we definitely all missed our beloved Frosty Knickers, but Issa is absolutely awesome and was lovely to see him in action. Glad you're feeling well though.”

A fourth added: “Aww sorry to hear that Anne, wishing you a speedy recovery. Will miss you on the new series of #BeatTheChasers shame they couldn't have delayed filming until you were better x”.

Issa himself also replied to Anne's tweet, as he wrote: "Massive massive shoes to fill. This Supernerd will do his best not to let you down lovely Anne."

Shaun Wallace later shared a snap of him and Issa on set while filming the new series.

Wishing Anne a speedy recovery!

