The Chase's new Chaser: Who is Darragh Ennis and when was he a contestant?

Darragh Ennis is the new Chaser. Picture: ITV

Who is Darragh Ennis and where have you seen him before? Here's what we know about the new Chaser.

It looks like The Chase viewers are set to meet a brand new star of the show in the form of Darragh Ennis.

After the ITV show teased a new Chaser, it’s widely reported that Darragh Ennis will be taking to the podium.

But who is the new Chaser and why do you recognise him? Here’s what we know…

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Darragh Ennis was born in Ireland and currently works as a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford University where he studies the brains of insects.

He has previously worked at Concordia University in Montreal, as well as at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth.

According to his LinkedIn page, Darragh can also speak both German and Irish and his Twitter bio reads: “I do science and occasionally quizzes.”

Read More: The Chase shares first look at new Chaser as fans predict it’s ex-contestant Darragh Ennis

When was Darragh a contestant on The Chase?

Darragh appeared on The Chase as a contestant all the way back in March 2017, where he went up against Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

He managed to make £9000 for his team during the cash building round, while the rest of his team accepted lower offers from Chaser.

Paul Sinha has since spoken out about his former opponent, hinting he was joining the team.

Darragh Ennis appeared on The Chase in 2017. Picture: ITV

He said: "The night before they producers told us, Anne and Mark and I sat at dinner and pondered, 'Could it be a former contestant?'

"I said, 'If it is, the best player I faced was an Irish guy who looked a bit like Micky Flanagan'. Welcome to the club mate."

This comes after a source revealed the news Darragh was appearing on the show back in April.

The insider told the Mirror at the time: “Darragh has got what it takes to be a Chaser, he has been put to the test and passed with flying colours.

“They don't bring in new members on The Chase regularly so this is a big deal for the show and Darragh.”

They added: “Viewers will be very interested to see how he gets on.

“The show is so popular with spin off shows now as well so there is a need to increase the team."

Now Read: The Chase viewers in hysterics as they spot odd connection with players’ names