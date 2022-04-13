The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

Paul Sinha ripped into a contestant on The Chase, calling his performance a 'shambles'.

Host Bradley Walsh welcomed Ben to the podium for his cash builder round, where he managed to get six questions correct.

But instead of congratulating him for his efforts, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’, 51, was not impressed at all.

He blasted: "Hello, Ben, first things out the way £6,000 is an excellent score, well played.

Paul Sinha called one The Chase contestant a 'shambles'. Picture: ITV

"However, that is the least impressive £6,000 I have ever seen in all my years of watching cash-builders.

"That was a shambles, absolutely all over the place."

But Bradley, 61, had some more encouraging words, as he told him: "Ben, £6,000. It's alright, yeah."

"It's alright if I gave you £6,000 in cash and said, 'Give it here', you'd say no? "So it's not alright, it's great."

Ben joked: "Can we? Then I won't have to do all of this."

Paul gave the player a low offer of £600 or a high offer of £30,000, with the player choosing to stick with the £6,000 he had won.

Ben from The Chase made it through to the final round. Picture: ITV

He successfully outran the chaser and managed to make it to the final round, along with the rest of his team mates.

When Bradley suggested he should have gone for the higher offer, Paul hit back: “No you shouldn't have gone higher, your nerves were shot to pieces in that Cash Builder, you were right to go middle. So don't regret it, be pleased you played yourself into form."

Unfortunately, the remaining four contestants only managed to answer 14 questions and Paul beat his opponents with a few seconds remaining

This comes after Anne Hegerty was forced to pull out of the latest series of Beat The Chasers after catching Covid.

Anne - known as The Governess - told her Twitter followers she felt ‘fine’, but was self isolating.

"Unfortunately I’ve contracted Covid-19 so won’t be filming this series of #BeatTheChasers,” she said.