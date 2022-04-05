The Chase's Anne Hegerty shocked to learn she's related to the Queen

5 April 2022, 16:36

Anne Hegerty was dealt a fascinating result during her DNA Journey
Anne Hegerty was dealt a fascinating result during her DNA Journey. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Chase's Anne Hegerty receives some very surprising news during tonight's episode of DNA Journey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anne Hegerty, 63, is related to the Royal Family with her 19th cousin being none other than the Queen herself.

This surprising discovery is made in tonight's episode of DNA Journey, where The Chase's Governess teams up with co-star Shaun Wallace to trace their family trees.

Anne, alongside The Dark Destroyer, find out during their journey that her 20-times great-grandfather was King Robert the Bruce, making the Queen her distant cousin.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty has a 19th cousin – and it's the Queen!
The Chase's Anne Hegerty has a 19th cousin – and it's the Queen! Picture: ITV

During the episode, which airs tonight on ITV, Anne admits that this is not the first time she has heard that she is related to the royals.

When the quiz master discovers the truth, she says: “Wow, that is cool. But my grandmother was the most tremendous liar. My aunt said she was a romancer and she’d embroider life a bit, so I always felt that anything from my grandmother had to be taken with a pinch of salt.”

She goes on: “My mother was always deeply disapproving of the idea of anyone knowing about their ancestors. She’d say, ‘it doesn’t prove a thing, dear’.

“As a child I was always curious about this stuff and my mother was always very repressive.

“I think it was because on my mother’s mother’s side there’s quite a bit of posh, and my mum thought I’d grow up to be a terrible snob.

Does this mean the Queen will be inviting The Governess over for tea?
Does this mean the Queen will be inviting The Governess over for tea? Picture: Alamy

“But I’ve already grown up to be a terrible snob, so really there’s nothing to hide.”

Whether this new discovery means Anne will be invited round to Buckingham Palace for tea we don't know, but it does now make sense why people call her the Queen of quizzing.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A man was fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Man fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Lifestyle

Joel Dommett has revealed how he keeps The Masked Singer secrets

Joel Dommett has hilarious tactic to keep Masked Singer celebs a secret
Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest

Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

TV & Movies

A woman has been criticised for buying her daughter a bikini

Mum hits back after she’s criticised for buying eight-year-old daughter a bikini

Lifestyle

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine (stock images)

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

Lifestyle

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have defended their MAFS relationship

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship

TV & Movies

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95

TV & Movies

The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days
June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

TV & Movies

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever
What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken