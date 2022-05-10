Paul Sinha says 'it stings' as The Chase BAFTA win is cut from main show

10 May 2022, 10:34 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 16:21

The Chase won the best daytime gong at the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend
Picture: Getty

ITV's The Chase won a TV BAFTA at the star-studded London awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Paul Sinha has opened up about The Chase's BAFTA win being cut from the main show, saying 'it stings' that they were omitted from the ceremony's broadcast.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

ITV show The Chase picked up the best daytime gong at the star-studded award ceremony in London on Sunday night. Paul Sinha, along with his co-stars Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, and Jenny Ryan picked up the award, but their winning moment wasn't shown in the main broadcast.

Instead, it got a brief mention in the 'other awards' section at the end of the programme.

Paul attended the ceremony with his The Chase co-stars on Sunday
Picture: Getty

Paul took to Twitter to announce their victory after the ceremony, writing: "It looks like we may have been cut from the main show but just to say – The Chase won a Bafta today.

"One of the proudest days of my life, and rest assured we’ve had a drink."

Many of his followers rushed to share their disappointment that their win hadn't made the final show cut, with one writing: "What a shame they don’t show the whole show it’s really unfair for those that win and get seconds on tv."

The following day, Paul commented on the decision for them to be cut from the main show, writing: "The day after, and it stings a little to be excluded from the main BAFTA show. I realise that a certain anti daytime snobbery will always exist, but a cursory glance at viewing figures will show how well many shows are holding up, against more prestigious productions."

