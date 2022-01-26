The Chase viewers baffled as they spot huge question blunder

By Heart reporter

Fans of The Chase spotted a glaring error during Tuesday evening’s episode as Bradley Walsh read out the question.

The Chase was back with another dramatic episode on Tuesday, with contestants Alex, Doreen, Freddie and Dan taking on Anne Hegerty.

But fans of the show were left baffled when they noticed a glaring error just a few minutes into the show.

Alex was up first and managed to rack up a solid £4,000 during the cash builder round.

The 41-year-old from Middlesbrough then faced The Governess in a tense head-to-head challenge.

Alex didn't notice the spelling error on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Host Bradley Walsh asked him: "The word 'shyster' originally referred to an unscrupulous person in what profession?"

The answers given were 'lawyer', 'doctor' or 'architect', but viewers were quick to notice a spelling error as the first answer was given as 'laywer'.

Taking to Twitter, one asked: "Do the question setters on The Chase not run the questions through a spell checker before going on air?"

“Haven’t they spelt Lawyer wrongly #TheChase,” said another.

A third wrote: "Hate to be the grammar police (that’s a lie!) but what is a laywer? Someone get my lawyer on the phone!"

Three of The Chase contestants got through to the final. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: "Ooops. No one bothering checking their graphics today then!"

And a fifth added: “#TheChase Oh dear spelling mistake on show today: LAWYER ! Not as on screen lawyer.”

This didn’t seem to bother Alex, who answered the answer correctly as 'lawyer' and made it through to the final chase.

Freddie and Doreen joined him in the last round, with the trio managing to bank an impressive £16,000.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to secure the money, as Anne caught them with 20 seconds to spare.

This comes after Bradley, 61, opened up about the pressure of reading out the questions on The Chase, with lawyers sometimes being forced to step in.

He told Radio Times: "If there is a slight misread, I am stopped immediately – bang – by the lawyers.

"We have the compliance lawyers in the studio all the time.

"What you have to do is go back to the start of the question, literally on video tape where my mouth opens – or where it’s closed from the previous question – and the question is re-asked. It is stopped to the split second.

"It means no time is lost for either the contestant or the chaser."