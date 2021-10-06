The Chase star Darragh Ennis leads tributes to former contestant after he tragically dies

6 October 2021, 07:52

Darragh Ennis has tributed a former The Chase contestant
Darragh Ennis has tributed a former The Chase contestant. Picture: Instagram/ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Chase's Darragh Ennis has paid a heartwarming tribute to former contestant Mike Johnson following his death.

Darragh Ennis has shared a tribute to former The Chase contestant Mike Johnson after it was announced he had sadly passed away.

Mike took part in the spin off series Beat The Chasers with host Bradley Walsh.

The news was posted on the ITV shows official Instagram account with a black and white photo of Mike.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Mike Johnson has passed away,” the caption reads.

The Chase contestant Mike Johnson has passed away
The Chase contestant Mike Johnson has passed away. Picture: ITV/The Chase

“A fantastic Beat the Chasers and Chase contestant, our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Bradley, the Chasers and production loved meeting and spending time with Mike and making him part of the Beat The Chasers & The Chase family.”

Darragh Ennis, otherwise known as The Menace, was quick to send his condolences, commenting: “Such a sad loss. A really fun and entertaining contestant.”

Fans of the show also shared their tributes, with one writing: “I remember when he was a contestant on the chase he was on of my favourite ones and his voices were amazing I'm sorry to hear this.”

The Chase star Darragh Ennis has tributed a former contestant
The Chase star Darragh Ennis has tributed a former contestant. Picture: ITV

“He was a fantastic contestant, condolences to his family, Rest In Peace, Mike ❤️🙏,” said another.

A third said: “Oh gosh no, he was the sweetest😢😢🌸💖🌸,” while a fourth wrote: “Amazing contestant with an amazing voice RIP💔😢”

And a fifth added: “How incredibly sad. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family.”

This comes after tributes were shared for The Chase contestant Pete Green, who passed away in a house fire.

Chaser Paul Sinha shared a poignant message following the news, writing on Twitter: "Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

"A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent."

A fan of the show then replied: "Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house.

"It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send-off with a horse-drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following."

