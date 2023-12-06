Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

6 December 2023, 14:02

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000
Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000. Picture: ITV / GoFundMe
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brad Wale only won £5 on Deal or No Deal last week despite having high hopes of winning a cash prize to help fund his bucket list.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Deal or No Deal player who walked away from the show with only £5 has been left overwhelmed after viewers raised a whopping £80,000 so he could complete his life bucket list.

Brad Wale, 29, appeared on the hit ITV gameshow - hosted by Stephen Mulhern - last week, and while he had high hopes of winning big, he ended up walking away with £5.

During the episode, Brad revealed that he had been diagnosed with MND (Motor Neurone Disease) and that he was hoping to walk away with enough money to complete his lifetime bucket list while he was still able.

Speaking on the show at the time, Brad said: "Last year, things changed quite a lot for me really, I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease…I never cry when I talk about it normally… So the prognosis isn’t really that great."

Deal or No Deal’s Brad Wale reacts to soaring fundraiser

He went on to explain that the money would be "put towards my bucket list" so he could "go and see different places around the world" and give his family and partner "some money before…".

Deal or No Deal viewers were left heartbroken for the 29-year-old and were quick to start donating after Brad's co-star and friend Rochelle Hughes set up a fundraising page for him.

As of 1:00pm on Wednesday, 6th December, people have donated a life-changing £81,000 for Brad and his family.

Brad Wale's Deal or No Deal friend Rochelle Hughes set up the GoFundMe page
Brad Wale's Deal or No Deal friend Rochelle Hughes set up the GoFundMe page. Picture: ITV

Brad appeared on Good Morning Britain this week where he shared his shock at the amount of money that had been raised, explaining: "I just thought a few family members and friends would donate to be honest. From last Thursday the response I've had is something I can never put into words."

As he started to cry, he added: "I'm going to get upset now. From the bottom of my heart it means the world and I'll never be able to say thank you enough. You'll never understand how much it's changed my life, so thank you."

