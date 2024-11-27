Is there going to be an extra bank holiday in 2025?

By Zoe Adams

Hopes of an extra bank holiday in the UK for next year are high but what is the official verdict? Here's what the government has said.

The UK were facing the idea of an extra bank holiday in 2025 as the country will mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

With next year already promising eight bank holiday days, those across the United Kingdom were hoping for a second four-day weekend, after the Easter one, to help them out with their holiday allowance.

Regular bank holiday days in England include New Year's Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday and the Spring bank holiday.

So is the UK getting an extra bank holiday in 2025? And when are the other bank holiday dates next year? Here's everything you need to know.

Is there an extra bank holiday day in 2025?

The government has officially confirmed there will be no extra bank holiday day in the UK in 2025.

A spokesperson from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the celebrations to mark the anniversary of VE Day will not involve an extra day off of work.

In 2020, the early May bank holiday was moved to accommodate the the 75th anniversary of VE Day but the same has not happened for next year.

VE Day celebrates the ends of World War II on May 8th every year.

When are the bank holidays in 2025?

In total, next year will see the same eight days of bank holiday in the UK we usually see. Those dates are:

1 January - New Year’s Day

18 April - Good Friday

21 April - Easter Monday

5 May - Early May bank holiday

26 May - Spring bank holiday

25 August - Summer bank holiday

25 December - Christmas Day

26 December - Boxing Day

If you live in Scotland you get an extra bank holiday for St Andrew's Day on December 1st, 2025.

Northern Ireland have 10 bank holiday days in total with their extras being St Patrick's Day on March 17th and Battle of the Boyne day on July 14th.

When is the next bank holiday in the UK?

Even though 2025 is just around the corner, there are still two more bank holiday days to celebrate in England in 2024.

The next bank holiday is Christmas Day on Wednesday 25th December with Boxing Day the day after. Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve are not bank holiday days.