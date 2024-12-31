How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025 price revealed

31 December 2024, 06:00

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display
The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

London's New Year's Eve fireworks are watched by thousands around the world, but how much does the 2025 display cost?

The countdown to 2025 is on and the New Year is almost upon us as we bid a fond farewell to 2024.

While we sit down to watch some great TV on New Year's Eve and Day, lots of people will be welcoming 2025 in with the London New Year’s Eve fireworks.

With this extravagant annual event, many of us have wondered how much the fireworks cost, who pays for them and if you're still able to get tickets.

Here is everything we know about the 2024/2025 display.

The London fireworks happen every year
The London fireworks happen every year. Picture: Getty

How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?

It is currently unknown how much the 2024/2025 London fireworks will cost.

Previous displays have cost around £2 million, so it is expected that this year's fireworks will be priced around a similar amount.

Who pays for the London New Year's Eve fireworks?

London's New Year's Eve fireworks are paid for by the Greater London Authority Arts and Culture Fund.

The display is a ticketed event which costs between £20 – £50 per person and goes towards covering the expense of the show.

The London fireworks cost millions of pounds
The London fireworks cost millions of pounds. Picture: Getty

How to get London New Year's Eve fireworks 2025 tickets

Tickets for the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost between £20 – £50 and usually go on sale in November.

Unfortunately all of the tickets for the 2024/2025 fireworks have sold out so fans will have to wait until the 2025/2026 tickets go on sale next year.

