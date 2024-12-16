Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024
Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024. Picture: Alamy
Here's all the supermarket opening hour for Christmas and New Year's 2024 - from Waitrose to M&S Food to Lidl and Morrisons.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, many households (despite stocking up prior to the festivities) often find themselves needing to pop out and restock on the necessities.

Whether you're a Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury's or M&S Food shopper, navigating the opening hours over Christmas and New Year can be a mind-field.

To make things easier for you, we've broken down all the opening hours across the UK's biggest supermarket chains, especially as stores like Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose will be closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Here's the full list of opening hours across supermarkets from Christmas to New Year:

Aldi supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve
Aldi supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

Aldi Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

All Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Between Christmas and New Year, opening times will be reduced, and (while the below is for most stores) shoppers are encouraged to check the opening times of their local stores before travelling to the supermarket.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 7.00am - 6.00pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • 27th December: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • 28th December: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • 29th December: Open 9.30am - 4.00pm
  • 30th December: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • New Year's Eve: Open 8.00am - 6.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Closed

Tesco Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

Tesco will only be closed their stores on Christmas Day.

While the below applies to most Tesco stores, please check online for your local stores's hours over Christmas and New Year.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 6.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 6.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm

Sainsbury's Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

Sainsbury's will only be closing their doors on Christmas Day, with the supermarket saying that most stores (both large and small) will be open from 6.00am - 11.00pm from December 18 until December 23.

While the below applies to most Sainsbury's stores, please check online for your local stores's hours over Christmas and New Year.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 6.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 7.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm

Lidl Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

All Lidl stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, with most also closing their doors for Boxing Day as well.

While the below applies to most Lidl stores, please check online for your local stores's hours over Christmas and New Year.

  • Christmas Eve: Normal hours
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Most CLOSED
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Normal hours
  • New Year's Day: CLOSED
Waitrose shoppers should note there will be changes to opening hours over Christmas and New Year
Waitrose shoppers should note there will be changes to opening hours over Christmas and New Year. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

Most Waitrose stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, however, some of the Waitrose attached to Shell will remain open on these days.

While the below applies to most Waitrose stores, please check online for your local stores's hours over Christmas and New Year.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 7.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: CLOSED
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 8.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: CLOSED

Morrisons Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

Morrisons is one of the supermarkets remaining open for all of the Christmas and New Year period, except for Christmas Day.

While the below is accurate for most Morrisons shops, it is advised that you check your local's opening hours.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 5.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 7.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm

ASDA Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

ASDA stores will only be closed on Chrsimas Day, with Boxing Day and New Year's Day running with reduced hours.

While the below is accurate for most ASDA shops, it is advised that you check your local's opening hours.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 5.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 7.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Open 9.00am - 6.00pm
ASDA will only close their doors on Christmas Day this year
ASDA will only close their doors on Christmas Day this year. Picture: Alamy

Co-op Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

All Co-op stores will close on Christmas Day, however, the opening hours will differ depending on the size of the Co-op shop.

Again, it is recommended that you check on your local shop before travelling.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 7.00am - 8.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: Open 9.00am - 7.00pm
  • 27th December: Normal hours
  • 28th December: Normal hours
  • 29th December: Normal hours
  • 30th December: Normal hours
  • New Year's Eve: Open 7.00am - 8.00pm
  • New Year's Day: Open 9.00am - 8.00pm

M&S Food Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

M&S Food will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year. Other days between Christmas and New Year will have reduced hours.

While the below is accurate for most M&S Food shops, it is advised that you check your local's opening hours.

  • Christmas Eve: Open 6.00am - 7.00pm
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • Boxing Day: CLOSED
  • 27th December: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • 28th December: Open 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • 29th December: Open 11.00am - 5.00pm
  • 30th December: Open 8.00am - 9.00pm
  • New Year's Eve: Open 8.00am - 7.00pm
  • New Year's Day: CLOSED

