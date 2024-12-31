What does Auld Lang Syne mean? New Year's Eve song explained

31 December 2024, 18:00

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

It's the song we all sing as the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve, but have you ever stopped to think what it actually means?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The beloved New Year's Eve anthem "Auld Lang Syne" has its roots in Scottish tradition, with its most famous version penned by the renowned Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788.

However, Burns didn't create the song from scratch. Instead, he masterfully crafted his interpretation based on an old Scottish folk song, adding his own verses while preserving the spirit of the original.

In a letter to the Scots Musical Museum, Burns himself described it as "an old song, of the olden times, and which has never been in print, nor even in manuscript until I took it down from an old man's singing."

What does Auld Lang Syne mean?

The phrase "auld lang syne" literally translates from Scots language to "old long since," but is more commonly understood to mean "days gone by" or "old times' sake."

The song poses a rhetorical question that resonates deeply with human experience: Should old acquaintances be forgotten? The subsequent verses answer this question by celebrating the preservation of old friendships and memories, even as time marches forward.

London Celebrates The New Year With Fireworks Show
London Celebrates The New Year With Fireworks Show. Picture: Getty

The tradition of New Year's Eve

The connection between "Auld Lang Syne" and New Year's Eve celebrations became firmly established in English-speaking countries during the 19th century.

This tradition was particularly popularized in North America through Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians band, who performed the song at midnight at New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City from 1929 until 1976. Their rendition was broadcast nationwide on radio and, later, television, helping cement the song's place in New Year's traditions.

Global Impact and Cultural Significance

While most strongly associated with New Year's Eve in English-speaking countries, "Auld Lang Syne" has transcended its Scottish origins to become a global phenomenon. In many Asian countries, including Japan, Korea, and parts of Southeast Asia, the melody is widely recognized and has been adapted for various purposes, from graduation ceremonies to store closing times.

The song has been translated into numerous languages, each version maintaining the core themes of remembrance, friendship, and the passage of time.

Mariah Carey - Auld Lang Syne (The New Year's Anthem, Fireworks Version)

Auld Lang Syne today

In our modern era of social media and instant communication, "Auld Lang Syne" remains surprisingly relevant. Its message about maintaining connections and honouring shared histories speaks to a fundamental human need that transcends technological advancement.

The song serves as a reminder that while we rush forward into new years and new experiences, there is profound value in remembering and cherishing our past relationships and experiences.

Each New Year's Eve, as millions join hands and voices to sing these ancient words, they participate in a tradition that connects them not only to their own memories and friendships but to countless generations who have done the same.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The New Year's Day TV schedule has been announced

New Year's Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display

How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025 price revealed

News

The New Year's Eve TV schedule has been revealed

New Year's Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

When should you take your Christmas decorations down?

When should you take your Christmas decorations down? Exact date revealed

Christmas

People will be disposing their Christmas trees over the festive period

How to dispose of a Christmas tree in four easy ways

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Gareth Southgate, Stephen Fry and Keely Hodgkinson get honours

Stephen Fry, Gareth Southgate and Keely Hodgkinson awarded New Year's Honours

Showbiz

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce they are having their first baby

Showbiz

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Showbiz

Outnumbered cast in 2024

Outnumbered cast: How old are the Brockman kids now and are the parents dating in real life?

Showbiz

James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Showbiz

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton in 1998

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's relationship explained

Showbiz

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Showbiz

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Showbiz

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Royals

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been on the music scene for more than two decades

Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Showbiz

Jane McDonald in 2023

Jane McDonald facts: Singer's age, husband, family and career explained

Showbiz

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Gregory Porter facts: Singer's age, wife, children and why he wears a hat and balaclava explained

Showbiz

Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown

Heart Musicals Top 100: Counting down your favourite showstopping musical songs of all time!

Showbiz

Ruth Jones is the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey

Ruth Jones facts: TV star's age, husband, children, net worth and weight loss revealed

Showbiz

James Corden is a famous actor, presenter and comedian

James Corden facts: TV star's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

Showbiz