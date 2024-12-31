What does Auld Lang Syne mean? New Year's Eve song explained

New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

It's the song we all sing as the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve, but have you ever stopped to think what it actually means?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The beloved New Year's Eve anthem "Auld Lang Syne" has its roots in Scottish tradition, with its most famous version penned by the renowned Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788.

However, Burns didn't create the song from scratch. Instead, he masterfully crafted his interpretation based on an old Scottish folk song, adding his own verses while preserving the spirit of the original.

In a letter to the Scots Musical Museum, Burns himself described it as "an old song, of the olden times, and which has never been in print, nor even in manuscript until I took it down from an old man's singing."

What does Auld Lang Syne mean?

The phrase "auld lang syne" literally translates from Scots language to "old long since," but is more commonly understood to mean "days gone by" or "old times' sake."

The song poses a rhetorical question that resonates deeply with human experience: Should old acquaintances be forgotten? The subsequent verses answer this question by celebrating the preservation of old friendships and memories, even as time marches forward.

London Celebrates The New Year With Fireworks Show. Picture: Getty

The tradition of New Year's Eve

The connection between "Auld Lang Syne" and New Year's Eve celebrations became firmly established in English-speaking countries during the 19th century.

This tradition was particularly popularized in North America through Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians band, who performed the song at midnight at New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City from 1929 until 1976. Their rendition was broadcast nationwide on radio and, later, television, helping cement the song's place in New Year's traditions.

Global Impact and Cultural Significance

While most strongly associated with New Year's Eve in English-speaking countries, "Auld Lang Syne" has transcended its Scottish origins to become a global phenomenon. In many Asian countries, including Japan, Korea, and parts of Southeast Asia, the melody is widely recognized and has been adapted for various purposes, from graduation ceremonies to store closing times.

The song has been translated into numerous languages, each version maintaining the core themes of remembrance, friendship, and the passage of time.

Mariah Carey - Auld Lang Syne (The New Year's Anthem, Fireworks Version)

Auld Lang Syne today

In our modern era of social media and instant communication, "Auld Lang Syne" remains surprisingly relevant. Its message about maintaining connections and honouring shared histories speaks to a fundamental human need that transcends technological advancement.

The song serves as a reminder that while we rush forward into new years and new experiences, there is profound value in remembering and cherishing our past relationships and experiences.

Each New Year's Eve, as millions join hands and voices to sing these ancient words, they participate in a tradition that connects them not only to their own memories and friendships but to countless generations who have done the same.