How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?
31 December 2023, 06:00
London's New Year's Eve fireworks are watched by thousands around the world.
The New Year is almost upon us and we can't wait for 2024 to begin.
There are some great films on TV on both New Year's Eve and Day, however one of the most famous events to watch on NYE are the London fireworks.
The theme for this year's firework display is 'London for Everyone', however what will be involved in the performance has been kept under wraps.
How much do the London fireworks cost? Here is everything we know.
How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?
It is currently unknown how much the 2023/2024 London fireworks will cost.
Previous displays have cost around £2 million, so it is expected that this year's fireworks will cost around the same.
Who pays for the London New Year's Eve fireworks?
London's New Year's Eve fireworks are paid for by the Greater London Authority Arts and Culture Fund.
The display is a ticketed event which costs £20 per person and goes towards covering the expense of the show.
How do you get tickets for London's New Year's Eve fireworks?
Tickets for London's New Year's Eve fireworks normally go on sale in November and tend to sell-out very quickly.
The tickets for the 2023/2024 firework display have already sold-out so fans will have to wait until next year for the 2024/2025 tickets to go on sale.
