What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed
15 December 2023, 16:31
What movies are on TV this New Year's Day? Here are our top picks.
Listen to this article
What better way to start 2024 than with a film?
There have been some great films on TV over the past few weeks and with the shops still closed, it's the perfect time to curl up on the sofa and watch a movie.
If you're stuck for what to watch, we have selected our favourite films that are on TV on 1st of January.
Here is your guide on what to watch this New Year's Day...
What films are on New Year's Day?
Moana
For a wonderful Disney movie to watch on the first of the year, Moana is the perfect pick.
With catchy tunes and some amazing animation, this is a great children's film.
Moana will air on BBC One at 2:20pm.
- The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed
- When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far
Gladiator
Step back in time with Gladiator as we discover ancient Rome.
Featuring an all-star cast of Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed, this historical drama is a mega movie.
Gladiator will air on ITV1 at 10:15pm.
Mrs Doubtfire
Robin Williams is at his best in Mrs Doubtfire.
Filled with lots of laughs and heartwarming moments, this film is a great way to start 2024.
Mrs Doubtfire will air on ITV1 at 2:55pm.
Singin' in the Rain
This 1952 romantic musical features the talents of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor.
With exhilarating choreography and stunning costumes, this is a feast for the eyes.
Singin' in the Rain will air on Channel 5 at 2:10pm.
Ghostbusters (2016)
A reboot of the 1984 film, this version of Ghostbusters is just as funny and thrilling as the original.
Keep your eye's peeled as some of the cast from the first Ghostbusters movie will be making an appearance...
Ghostbusters (2016) will air on BBC One at 10:55pm.
Daddy Day Care
Eddie Murphy stars as Charlie Hinton in the hilarious movie Daddy Day Care.
This hilariously heartwarming film will keep you entertained from start to finish.
Daddy Day Care will air on Channel 5 at 11:05am.
Read more:
- Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?
- Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £100,000
- How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed