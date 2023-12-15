What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

15 December 2023, 16:31

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed
What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What movies are on TV this New Year's Day? Here are our top picks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What better way to start 2024 than with a film?

There have been some great films on TV over the past few weeks and with the shops still closed, it's the perfect time to curl up on the sofa and watch a movie.

If you're stuck for what to watch, we have selected our favourite films that are on TV on 1st of January.

Here is your guide on what to watch this New Year's Day...

There's lots to watch on TV this New Year's Day
There's lots to watch on TV this New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

What films are on New Year's Day?

Moana

For a wonderful Disney movie to watch on the first of the year, Moana is the perfect pick.

With catchy tunes and some amazing animation, this is a great children's film.

Moana will air on BBC One at 2:20pm.

Moana is on TV this January
Moana is on TV this January. Picture: Alamy

Gladiator

Step back in time with Gladiator as we discover ancient Rome.

Featuring an all-star cast of Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed, this historical drama is a mega movie.

Gladiator will air on ITV1 at 10:15pm.

Gladiator is a fan favourite
Gladiator is a fan favourite. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Doubtfire

Robin Williams is at his best in Mrs Doubtfire.

Filled with lots of laughs and heartwarming moments, this film is a great way to start 2024.

Mrs Doubtfire will air on ITV1 at 2:55pm.

Mrs Doubtfire is a hilarious comedy
Mrs Doubtfire is a hilarious comedy. Picture: Alamy

Singin' in the Rain

This 1952 romantic musical features the talents of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor.

With exhilarating choreography and stunning costumes, this is a feast for the eyes.

Singin' in the Rain will air on Channel 5 at 2:10pm.

Singin' in the Rain is a feel-good movie
Singin' in the Rain is a feel-good movie. Picture: Alamy

Ghostbusters (2016)

A reboot of the 1984 film, this version of Ghostbusters is just as funny and thrilling as the original.

Keep your eye's peeled as some of the cast from the first Ghostbusters movie will be making an appearance...

Ghostbusters (2016) will air on BBC One at 10:55pm.

Ghostbusters (2016) is a fun remake
Ghostbusters (2016) is a fun remake. Picture: Alamy

Daddy Day Care

Eddie Murphy stars as Charlie Hinton in the hilarious movie Daddy Day Care.

This hilariously heartwarming film will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Daddy Day Care will air on Channel 5 at 11:05am.

Daddy Day Care is a comedy favourite
Daddy Day Care is a comedy favourite. Picture: Alamy

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Celebrities

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.

Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Celebrities

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

This Morning

The tense final racked up a whopping 1.5million viewers.

Who won The Traitors last year?

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Celebrities

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate Middleton and Prince William together?

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate and William together?

EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message

EastEnders fans believe Keanu Taylor will be killed at Christmas after spotting hidden message

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Crown season 6 cast revealed

The Crown season 6 cast explained

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

Trending on Heart

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Lifestyle

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle

The former spouses co-parent their three children together.

Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

Celebrities

Women feel the cold more than men, experts explains

Women feel the cold more than men, expert explains

Lifestyle

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton and Rupert Finch: Who is her ex-boyfriend?

Celebrities

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Celebrities

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

News

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together