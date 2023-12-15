What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

By Hope Wilson

What movies are on TV this New Year's Day? Here are our top picks.

What better way to start 2024 than with a film?

There have been some great films on TV over the past few weeks and with the shops still closed, it's the perfect time to curl up on the sofa and watch a movie.

If you're stuck for what to watch, we have selected our favourite films that are on TV on 1st of January.

Here is your guide on what to watch this New Year's Day...

There's lots to watch on TV this New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

What films are on New Year's Day?

Moana

For a wonderful Disney movie to watch on the first of the year, Moana is the perfect pick.

With catchy tunes and some amazing animation, this is a great children's film.

Moana will air on BBC One at 2:20pm.

Moana is on TV this January. Picture: Alamy

Gladiator

Step back in time with Gladiator as we discover ancient Rome.

Featuring an all-star cast of Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed, this historical drama is a mega movie.

Gladiator will air on ITV1 at 10:15pm.

Gladiator is a fan favourite. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Doubtfire

Robin Williams is at his best in Mrs Doubtfire.

Filled with lots of laughs and heartwarming moments, this film is a great way to start 2024.

Mrs Doubtfire will air on ITV1 at 2:55pm.

Mrs Doubtfire is a hilarious comedy. Picture: Alamy

Singin' in the Rain

This 1952 romantic musical features the talents of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor.

With exhilarating choreography and stunning costumes, this is a feast for the eyes.

Singin' in the Rain will air on Channel 5 at 2:10pm.

Singin' in the Rain is a feel-good movie. Picture: Alamy

Ghostbusters (2016)

A reboot of the 1984 film, this version of Ghostbusters is just as funny and thrilling as the original.

Keep your eye's peeled as some of the cast from the first Ghostbusters movie will be making an appearance...

Ghostbusters (2016) will air on BBC One at 10:55pm.

Ghostbusters (2016) is a fun remake. Picture: Alamy

Daddy Day Care

Eddie Murphy stars as Charlie Hinton in the hilarious movie Daddy Day Care.

This hilariously heartwarming film will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Daddy Day Care will air on Channel 5 at 11:05am.

Daddy Day Care is a comedy favourite. Picture: Alamy

