What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What films are on New Year's Eve? Here are our top picks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After some bumper festive films on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the fun continues on New Year's Eve.

With the shops shut, we can all curl up on the sofa and enjoy the final day of 2023 in style with some bumper festive films.

From musicals to dramas, there is something for everyone to watch to end the year on a high.

Here is your guide to the best films on TV this New Year's Eve...

There is plenty to watch on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

What movies are on New Year's Eve?

Saving Mr Banks

Tom Hanks stars as Walt Disney alongside Emma Thompson as P. L. Travers in this tale of how the iconic Mary Poppins film was made.

With plenty of famous faces making up the cast list, everyone can enjoy this magical movie.

Saving Mr Banks will air on BBC One at 2:20pm.

Saving Mr Banks will be on TV on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

No Time to Die

What better way to end the year than with a James Bond classic?

Daniel Craig appears as 007 for the final time in this 2021 thriller which also features Rami Malek, Ralph Finnes and Ben Wishaw.

No Time to Die will air on ITV1 at 8:30pm.

No Time to Die is a James Bond favourite. Picture: Alamy

Matilda

Mara Wilson stars as the adorable Matilda in this Roald Dahl favourite.

Danny DeVito and Pam Ferris take on the iconic characters of Mr Wormwood and Mrs Trunchbull, as we witness a story of family and friendship.

Matilda will air on ITV1 at 2:55pm.

Matilda is a family favourite. Picture: Alamy

Men in Black: International

This 2019 sci-fi extravaganza includes Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, in the fourth instalment of the Men in Black franchise.

Fun for everyone, it's time to mix space with New Year's Eve this week.

Men in Black: International will air on Channel 4 at 6:55pm.

Men in Black: International will air on the 31st of December. Picture: Alamy

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

A blast from the past, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers brings magical music and fabulous costumes to your television screen.

Howard Keel and Jane Powell star in this 1954 musical which will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers will air on Channel 5 at 11:55am.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is a musical extravaganza. Picture: Alamy

The Goonies

For an adventurous comedy, The Goonies is the one to watch.

This 1985 favourite has stood the test of time and is just as popular now as it was when first released.

The Goonies will air on Channel 5 at 4:50pm.

The Goonies is an adventure-filled film. Picture: Alamy

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are the leads in this romantic comedy film released in 2022.

The movie involves Jennifer's character marrying a total stranger after he holds a sign saying 'Marry Me'.

Marry Me will air on BBC One at 8:25pm.

Marry Me is a new comedy movie. Picture: Alamy

Read more: