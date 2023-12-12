What are the royal Christmas cards this year?

12 December 2023, 13:52

King Charles and Queen Camilla looking at one another and a picture of the Cambridge family at the carol service
The Royal family release official Christmas cards every year. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles have all released their official royal family Christmas cards.

Christmas is an important time of year for the royal family from their collective traditions, carol services, charity events and of course, their Christmas cards.

As is typical for the royals, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, they all release a brand new family photo along with a special message for this festive time of year.

Royal fans all look forward to seeing the royal Christmas cards and 2023's version have not disappointed.

So which members of the royal family have officially released their royal Christmas cards? And will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be doing one? Here's a round up of 2023's photos.

Kate Middleton hosted her annual royal Christmas carol service
Kate Middleton hosted her annual royal Christmas carol service. Picture: Getty

What is King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card?

The first as official king and queen of the UK, it was only fitting that Charles and Camilla used an official photo from their Coronation day for their Christmas card.

Complete with all the regalia, crowns and royal red, they simply wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.

They captioned it on Instagram: "This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand."

What is Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card?

It's a classic and beautiful photo from Kate, William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Captured in black and white, they all co-ordinate in white shirts and black jeans as they stand on a fabric background.

They simply captioned it: "Our family Christmas card for 2023."

And of course, as with everything the Prince and Princess of Wales do, it was showered with compliments.

One fan wrote: "It’s a beautiful, simple and classy family photo that so many can relate to. I love the down to earth of the denim and converse. Well done."

Another added: "Such a great photo! It reminds me of those black and white shots of Princess Diana with William and Harry."

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a black and white photo for Christmas
Princess Kate and Prince William opted for a simple and classic approach to their Christmas card. Picture: Getty

Will Prince Harry and Meghan release a Christmas card?

No longer working royals, they will not release an official royal Christmas card.

However, nothing is stopping them from releasing their own which they may choose to share on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account.

However, as they are incredibly private when it comes to their children's identity, fans are not considering it likely.

