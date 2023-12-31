Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

31 December 2023, 06:00

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?
By Hope Wilson

Can you go shopping on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here is everything you need to know.

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, however with this seasonal celebration comes shop closures.

Despite TV schedules being jam-packed with exciting programmes, many of us will be wondering which shops are open over the festive period.

Each supermarket, fashion store and petrol station have different operating hours, so it's important to check which are open before you travel.

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here is everything you need to know.

Which shops are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Most shops will be operating on different timetables that usual over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Stores like Morrisons and Tesco will be open, however there are selected shops that will be closed. It's important to check the website of your local store before travelling.

Which service stations are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Motorway service stations will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

All motorway service stations must remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

