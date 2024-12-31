New Year's Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

31 December 2024, 19:00

The New Year's Day TV schedule has been announced
The New Year's Day TV schedule has been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this New Year's Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this January 1st.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What better way to start 2025 than with some awesome TV to keep us entertained!

As we welcome in the New Year there are loads of super films to watch on January 1st. From Finding Dory to Top Hat, Jurassic World to Groundhog Day we're starting 2025 in style.

There will also be some festive specials including a one-off Gavin and Stacey documentary and the return of The Traitors!

Here is the New Year's Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The New Year's Day TV schedule has been revealed
The New Year's Day TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

New Year's Day TV Schedule

BBC One

  • 6.00am – Breakfast
  • 9.00am – The Croods: A New Age (2020)
  • 10.30am – Finding Dory (2016)
  • 12.00pm – Penguins: Meet the Family 
  • 1.00pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 1.20pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 1.30pm – Tabby McTat 
  • 1.55pm  – Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • 3.15pm – Mary Poppins (1964)
  • 5.30pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 5.50pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 6.00pm – Gladiators: Celebrity Special
  • 7.00pm – Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell
  • 8.00pm – The Traitors
  • 9.00pm – SAS Rogue Heroes
  • 10.00pm – EastEnders
  • 10.30pm – Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special
  • 11.00pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 11.20pm – Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special 
  • 12.15am – Weather for the Week Ahead
  • 12.20am – BBC News

A Gavin & Stacey documentary will air on New Year's Day
A Gavin & Stacey documentary will air on New Year's Day. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

BBC Two

  • 6.05am – Stories of Us
  • 7.05am – The Repair Shop at Christmas 2024
  • 8.05am – Between the Covers
  • 8.35am – Top Hat (1935)
  • 10.15am – New Year's Day Concert Live from Vienna
  • 12.45pm – Bargain Hunt
  • 1.15pm – The Searchers (1956)
  • 3.10pm – The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
  • 5.15pm – Expedition Killer Whale
  • 6.15pm – Flog It!
  • 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
  • 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind
  • 8.00pm – Only Connect Sound Special
  • 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge
  • 9.00pm – The Traitors: Uncloaked
  • 9.30pm – Inside No. 9: The 12 Days of Christine
  • 10.00pm – The Untouchables (1987)
  • 11.55pm – La La Land (2016)
  • 1.55am – From Roger Moore with Love
  • 3.15am – Clive Myrie's Caribbean Treasures

Top Hat will air on BBC Two
Top Hat will air on BBC Two. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

  • 6.00am – In for a Penny Disney Special
  • 6.45am – Pictionary 
  • 7.10am – The Chase: The Bloopers 
  • 8.15am – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
  • 11.00am – Despicable Me 3 (2017)
  • 12.45pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather
  • 1.00pm – ITV Racing Live
  • 3.35pm – Jurassic World (2015)
  • 5.50pm – Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals 
  • 6.15pm – ITV News, Weather
  • 6.30pm – Emmerdale
  • 7.00pm – Coronation Street
  • 8.00pm – Vera
  • 10.00pm – ITV News, Weather
  • 10.15pm – Ghost (1990)
  • 12.30am – Home Shopping
  • 3.00am – My National Gallery 
  • 4.45am – Unwind with ITV

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be shown on January 1st
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be shown on January 1st. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

  • 6.00am – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)
  • 7.30am – Cheers 
  • 7.55am – Cheers 
  • 8.25am – Cheers 
  • 9.55am – Little Women (1994)
  • 12.20pm – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
  • 4.40pm – Channel 4 News
  • 4.50pm – Groundhog Day (1993)
  • 6.45pm – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
  • 9.00pm – Gogglebox Festive Special
  • 10.15pm – Big Fat Quiz of the Year  
  • 12.30am – The Godfather Code: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)
  • 3.05am – The Festive Pottery Throw Down
  • 4.05am – Kirstie's House of Craft
  • 4.20am – Frasier
  • 4.45am – Frasier 
  • 5.15am – Frasier 
  • 5.40am – Frasier 

Little Women will air on New Year's Day
Little Women will air on New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

  • 6.00am – Oggy Oggy 
  • 6.10am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.15am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes
  • 6.25am – Pip and Posy 
  • 6.30am – Odo 
  • 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff 
  • 6.45am – Fireman Sam 
  • 6.55am – Thomas & Friends All Engines Go! The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
  • 8.05am – Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups
  • 8.50am – Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom 
  • 9.00am – Milkshake Monkey 
  • 9.05am – Milkshake! Story Den 
  • 9.20am – Christmas at The Biggest Sweet Store in the World 
  • 10.10am – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1991)
  • 12.25pm – The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • 3.00pm – Crocodile Dundee (1986)
  • 5.15pm – Crocodile Dundee II (1988)
  • 7.30pm – World's Strongest Man
  • 9.00pm – 2024: Celebs We Cancelled
  • 10.15pm – Jeremy Clarkson: Outrageous Behaviour
  • 12.05am – Most Shocking Moments of the 80s
  • 1.00am – Live Casino Show
  • 3.50am – The World's Greatest Bridges
  • 4.40am – Nick's Quest
  • 5.05am – House Doctor
  • 5.35am – Paw Patrol
  • 5.50am – Fireman Sam

