New Year's Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

The New Year's Day TV schedule has been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this New Year's Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this January 1st.

What better way to start 2025 than with some awesome TV to keep us entertained!

As we welcome in the New Year there are loads of super films to watch on January 1st. From Finding Dory to Top Hat, Jurassic World to Groundhog Day we're starting 2025 in style.

There will also be some festive specials including a one-off Gavin and Stacey documentary and the return of The Traitors!

Here is the New Year's Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

New Year's Day TV Schedule

BBC One

6.00am – Breakfast

– Breakfast 9.00am – The Croods: A New Age (2020)

– The Croods: A New Age (2020) 10.30am – Finding Dory (2016)

– Finding Dory (2016) 12.00pm – Penguins: Meet the Family

– Penguins: Meet the Family 1.00pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 1.20pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 1.30pm – Tabby McTat

– Tabby McTat 1.55pm – Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

– Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 3.15pm – Mary Poppins (1964)

– Mary Poppins (1964) 5.30pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 5.50pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 6.00pm – Gladiators: Celebrity Special

– Gladiators: Celebrity Special 7.00pm – Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell

– Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell 8.00pm – The Traitors

– The Traitors 9.00pm – SAS Rogue Heroes

– SAS Rogue Heroes 10.00pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 10.30pm – Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special

– Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special 11.00pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 11.20pm – Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special

– Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special 12.15am – Weather for the Week Ahead

– Weather for the Week Ahead 12.20am – BBC News

A Gavin & Stacey documentary will air on New Year's Day. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

BBC Two

6.05am – Stories of Us

– Stories of Us 7.05am – The Repair Shop at Christmas 2024

– The Repair Shop at Christmas 2024 8.05am – Between the Covers

– Between the Covers 8.35am – Top Hat (1935)

– Top Hat (1935) 10.15am – New Year's Day Concert Live from Vienna

– New Year's Day Concert Live from Vienna 12.45pm – Bargain Hunt

– Bargain Hunt 1.15pm – The Searchers (1956)

– The Searchers (1956) 3.10pm – The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

– The Man Who Would Be King (1975) 5.15pm – Expedition Killer Whale

– Expedition Killer Whale 6.15pm – Flog It!

– Flog It! 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

– Richard Osman's Festive House of Games 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind

– Celebrity Mastermind 8.00pm – Only Connect Sound Special

– Only Connect Sound Special 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge

– Christmas University Challenge 9.00pm – The Traitors: Uncloaked

– The Traitors: Uncloaked 9.30pm – Inside No. 9: The 12 Days of Christine

– Inside No. 9: The 12 Days of Christine 10.00pm – The Untouchables (1987)

– The Untouchables (1987) 11.55pm – La La Land (2016)

– La La Land (2016) 1.55am – From Roger Moore with Love

– From Roger Moore with Love 3.15am – Clive Myrie's Caribbean Treasures

Top Hat will air on BBC Two. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

6.00am – In for a Penny Disney Special

– In for a Penny Disney Special 6.45am – Pictionary

– Pictionary 7.10am – The Chase: The Bloopers

– The Chase: The Bloopers 8.15am – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

– Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) 11.00am – Despicable Me 3 (2017)

– Despicable Me 3 (2017) 12.45pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather

– ITV Lunchtime News, Weather 1.00pm – ITV Racing Live

– ITV Racing Live 3.35pm – Jurassic World (2015)

– Jurassic World (2015) 5.50pm – Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals

– Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals 6.15pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 6.30pm – Emmerdale

– Emmerdale 7.00pm – Coronation Street

– Coronation Street 8.00pm – Vera

– Vera 10.00pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 10.15pm – Ghost (1990)

– Ghost (1990) 12.30am – Home Shopping

– Home Shopping 3.00am – My National Gallery

– My National Gallery 4.45am – Unwind with ITV

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be shown on January 1st. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

6.00am – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

– The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7.30am – Cheers

– Cheers 7.55am – Cheers

– Cheers 8.25am – Cheers

– Cheers 9.55am – Little Women (1994)

– Little Women (1994) 12.20pm – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

– Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4.40pm – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 4.50pm – Groundhog Day (1993)

– Groundhog Day (1993) 6.45pm – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

– Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) 9.00pm – Gogglebox Festive Special

– Gogglebox Festive Special 10.15pm – Big Fat Quiz of the Year

– Big Fat Quiz of the Year 12.30am – The Godfather Code: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)

– The Godfather Code: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020) 3.05am – The Festive Pottery Throw Down

– The Festive Pottery Throw Down 4.05am – Kirstie's House of Craft

– Kirstie's House of Craft 4.20am – Frasier

– Frasier 4.45am – Frasier

– Frasier 5.15am – Frasier

– Frasier 5.40am – Frasier

Little Women will air on New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

6.00am – Oggy Oggy

– Oggy Oggy 6.10am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.15am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes

– Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes 6.25am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 6.30am – Odo

– Odo 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff

– Tweedy & Fluff 6.45am – Fireman Sam

– Fireman Sam 6.55am – Thomas & Friends All Engines Go! The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

– Thomas & Friends All Engines Go! The Mystery of Lookout Mountain 8.05am – Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups

– Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups 8.50am – Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom

– Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom 9.00am – Milkshake Monkey

– Milkshake Monkey 9.05am – Milkshake! Story Den

– Milkshake! Story Den 9.20am – Christmas at The Biggest Sweet Store in the World

– Christmas at The Biggest Sweet Store in the World 10.10am – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1991)

– Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1991) 12.25pm – The Legend of Zorro (2005)

– The Legend of Zorro (2005) 3.00pm – Crocodile Dundee (1986)

– Crocodile Dundee (1986) 5.15pm – Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

– Crocodile Dundee II (1988) 7.30pm – World's Strongest Man

– World's Strongest Man 9.00pm – 2024: Celebs We Cancelled

– 2024: Celebs We Cancelled 10.15pm – Jeremy Clarkson: Outrageous Behaviour

– Jeremy Clarkson: Outrageous Behaviour 12.05am – Most Shocking Moments of the 80s

– Most Shocking Moments of the 80s 1.00am – Live Casino Show

– Live Casino Show 3.50am – The World's Greatest Bridges

– The World's Greatest Bridges 4.40am – Nick's Quest

– Nick's Quest 5.05am – House Doctor

– House Doctor 5.35am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 5.50am – Fireman Sam

