John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song

14 November 2024, 00:02

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Watch the new John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024, titled 'The Gifting Hour', which follows one woman's journey to finding the 'perfect gift' for her sister this Christmas.

John Lewis has released their long-awaited Christmas Advert for 2024, starring an acoustic version of The Verve's Sonnet (performed by Richard Ashcroft), a story of sisterhood and the message that the "perfect gift" comes from "knowing where to look".

The advert, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and titled 'The Gifting Hour', transports viewers on a magical journey that follows Sally's quest for the perfect Christmas gift to give her sister, Lauren, delving into their most treasured memories to find it.

This year, John Lewis have opted for no 'character' (like the Venus Flytrap from 2023, or the Penguin from 2014), and instead are focusing on the idea of the meaningful stories behind gift giving.

From the plot of the John Lewis Christmas advert to the music and the meaning, here's everything you need to know.

John Lewis' Christmas Advert features Sally who is looking for the perfect gift for her younger sister, Lauren
Watch John Lewis Christmas advert 2024

The John Lewis Christmas advert will be available to watch from 8:00am on 14th November.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 story and meaning explained

This year's John Lewis advert has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi and is titled 'The Gifting Hour'. Unlike previous years, the ad doesn't have a 'character', but instead focuses on a story of 'finding the perfect gift' for a loved one.

The advert follows Sally as she searches for the perfect gift to give her sister Lauren, leading her to take a deep dive into their many memories together.

You can see Sally chatting to a child version of her sister, before arguing with her over clothing as a teenager, and even the moment she went into labour.

In the end, the child version of Lauren whispers something into Sally's ear, and she leaves John Lewis with 'the perfect gift' wrapped in a small box. When she meets her sister outside the shop, she asks: "What took you so long?", to which she replies: "You did," before they hug.

The tag line for the advert reads: "The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look”.

Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for John Lewis, said: “The secret to finding the perfect gift is knowing where to look. Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love.

"Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time."

Sally travels through her memories of Lauren (including her teenage years) to find the perfect gift to buy her for Christmas
Sally travels through her memories of Lauren (including her teenage years) to find the perfect gift to buy her for Christmas. Picture: John Lewis

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song

While many people expect a cover to feature in the John Lewis Christmas advert, 2024 has seen the high street retailer simplify a classic 90s hit by The Verve. The song is an acoustic version of The Verve's Sonnet, performed by lead singer Richard Ashcroft.

There will be a chance for a cover of the song to feature on the advert, however, as alongside the advert, John Lewis are launching a competition to find the perfect voice to cover Sonnet.

They are partnering with BMG and Richard Ashcroft himself to launch a nationwide talent search on 15th November on TikTok via the John Lewis page, using the hashtag #MySonnet.

The lucky winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG.

Chosen by Richard Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, the winner will receive a remarkable prize package including a professional recording session with a top producer, their cover single released by BMG and a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree. Also thrown in will be tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.

All proceeds from the winning single will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme.

