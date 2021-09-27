Who plays player 67 Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?

27 September 2021, 15:29

Who plays player 067?
Who plays player 067? Picture: Netflix

HoYeon Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok - or player 067 - in Squid Game. Find out her age, Instagram, husband, and other TV work.

Squid Game has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped a couple of weeks ago, and viewers are completely obsessed with the new series.

The Korean thriller follows a group of 456 cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who enter into a mysterious game after being promised huge potential cash.

The game is made up of six rounds of versions of traditional children's games, and they quickly find out that each has a devastating murderous twist.

One of the stars of the show is HoYeon Jung, who plays player 67, Kang Sae-byeok.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

HoYeon Jung is a successful model
HoYeon Jung is a successful model. Picture: Alamy

Who is HoYeon Jung? What's her age and background?

Jung, 27, was born on June 23, 1994, in Seoul. She is an actress and model, and was once dubbed as "Korea's next top model" by Vogue.

HoYeon Jung stars in Squid Game
HoYeon Jung stars in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

She previously appeared on Korea’s Next Top Model, and has featured in magazines like Vogue Girl Korea, Nylon Korea, and ELLE Wedding.

Squid Game is her first major acting role.

Does HoYeon Jung have a boyfriend or husband?

Jung has been in a relationship with actor Lee Dong-hwi since 2015.

Is HoYeon Jung on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 5.6million followers @hoooooyeony.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Where was Squid Game filmed?

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

How much is the Squid Game prize money?

How much is the Squid Game prize money in pounds?

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix

Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about the petrol crisis

Where can I get petrol today, which stations are closed and where is the £30 limit?

Lifestyle

These five tips will help your petrol last longer

How to make your petrol last longer, according to the car experts

Lifestyle

A woman has said she can't afford her sister's wedding

'I can't afford to go to my sisters child-free wedding - and now she's furious'

Lifestyle

Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together
Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series
Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid

Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid?
Vigil finished on BBC this week

Vigil final episode: Who killed Craig Burke and what happened?
Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children

The Wanted's Tom Parker's wife says they want more kids after fearing he'd die last year

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is getting closer to her due date

Stacey Solomon says she'll give birth 'so soon' as she returns from social media break

Celebrities

Inside Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's relationship

Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?
Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya

Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed
Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington

Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed
Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours

What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?

Celebrities