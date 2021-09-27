Who plays player 67 Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?

Who plays player 067? Picture: Netflix

HoYeon Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok - or player 067 - in Squid Game. Find out her age, Instagram, husband, and other TV work.

Squid Game has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped a couple of weeks ago, and viewers are completely obsessed with the new series.

The Korean thriller follows a group of 456 cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who enter into a mysterious game after being promised huge potential cash.

The game is made up of six rounds of versions of traditional children's games, and they quickly find out that each has a devastating murderous twist.

One of the stars of the show is HoYeon Jung, who plays player 67, Kang Sae-byeok.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

HoYeon Jung is a successful model. Picture: Alamy

Who is HoYeon Jung? What's her age and background?

Jung, 27, was born on June 23, 1994, in Seoul. She is an actress and model, and was once dubbed as "Korea's next top model" by Vogue.

HoYeon Jung stars in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

She previously appeared on Korea’s Next Top Model, and has featured in magazines like Vogue Girl Korea, Nylon Korea, and ELLE Wedding.

Squid Game is her first major acting role.

Does HoYeon Jung have a boyfriend or husband?

Jung has been in a relationship with actor Lee Dong-hwi since 2015.

Is HoYeon Jung on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 5.6million followers @hoooooyeony.