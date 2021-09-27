Where was Squid Game filmed?

27 September 2021, 15:55

Where was Squid Game filmed?

If you haven't binged every single episode of new Netflix series Squid Game already, you can bet it's about the become your newest obsession.

The Korean thriller series tells the story of a group of 456 debt-ridden strangers who agree to take part in a mysterious game in the hopes of winning a large cash prize.

The game is made up of six rounds of versions of popular children's games, which they soon discover have a deadly twist.

Viewers will be aware that the series features some stunning scenery and set design, and many people have been wondering where it was filmed.

Here's your need-to-know.

Squid Game season one is streaming on Netflix now

Where is Squid Game set and what island is Squid game on?

The characters in Squid Game are shown to live predominantly in Seoul, which is the capital of South Korea. The island that Squid Game takes place is an unnamed island off the coast in South Korea.

The show was filmed predominantly in Daejeon, which is a city in central South Korea.

The series features some incredible set design built for the games, and the cast and crew have revealed that they didn't make use of much CGI.

What is Squid Game about?

The series centres predominantly around Seong Gi-hun, a cash-strapped man who lives with his mother. He is shown to be a gambling addict at the start of the series, and frequently steals his mother's hard-earned money to fund his habit.

Gi-Hun has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, and he learns that his ex-wife and her new husband are planning to move to the US with her.

He decides to enter the games after learning that he could be granted custody if he could financially support her, and to pay back the money he owes to various gangs.

