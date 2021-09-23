Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

23 September 2021, 11:10 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 11:13

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC
Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC. Picture: BBC
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Beloved BBC school drama Waterloo Road is officially returning - and fans are over the moon.

In news that has singlehandedly made our entire years / lives, it has been announced that Waterloo Road is returning.

The school-based drama, which aired from 2006-2015 on BBC One, was hugely popular with viewers - and featured a cast including the likes od Denise Welch, Adam Thomas, and Jill Halfpenny.

The show's official Twitter account shared the exciting news of its return, writing: "Psst. We've heard a rumour going around school".

They added: "Brand new Waterloo Road coming soon!"

The post predictably sent fans into a frenzy, with one writing: "Get innn" and "ahhh best news."

Others called for more details of the show, and expressed hope we could see the return of some of the old cast.

"So are we seeing Donte Charles @adamthomas21 as a teacher or a dad?? & @chelseehealey Janeece Bryant as the receptionist??", said one, while another added: "@WaterlooRoad NEED Grantly back."

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said of the news: "Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

Waterloo Road was axed in 2015
Waterloo Road was axed in 2015. Picture: BBC

"We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return."

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer, added: "I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.

"The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans. Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester."

