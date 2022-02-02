How many episodes of Pam & Tommy are there and when are they released?

By Polly Foreman

Pam and Tommy episode guide: when is the next episode released on Disney Plus in the UK? Here's everything you need to know...

The hugely anticipated Pam & Tommy has finally arrived on screens, with the first three episodes now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The eight-part series tells the story of the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, focusing on the period in the 1990s when their sex tape was stolen.

It stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the title roles, and Lily previously described the role as the 'biggest acting challenge of her life'.

As reported The Sun, she said: “She was one of the biggest stars on the planet and an icon.

Pam & Tommy is being released on Disney+ on February 2. Picture: Disney+

"I got a lot out of this. It was definitely the biggest acting challenge of my life.

"It felt alive and I really loved that."

If you've just polished off the first three episodes in one sitting (no judgement...), here's when you can watch the rest...

How many episodes of Pam and Tommy are there?

There are eight episodes in the series.

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Picture: Disney+

When will the next episode be released?

The first three episodes dropped on February 2, and the following episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Set in the Wild West early days of the internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape.

"Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor, the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.

"A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."