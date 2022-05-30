Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

30 May 2022, 07:17 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 09:49

Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant
Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant. Picture: Instagram/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Dancer Natasha Ghouri will reportedly be Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is set to welcome its first-ever deaf contestant Natasha Ghouri, according to reports.

While the final line up is yet to be announced, the 23-year-old dancer is thought to be making her way to the villa next week.

See the full Love Island line up here!

Natasha - who is a dancer and model - wears a cochlear implant which helps with her hearing loss.

Last year, she featured in an ASOS advertising campaign for earrings, as she wrote at the time: “MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW.

Natasha Ghouri is said to have signed up for Love Island
Natasha Ghouri is said to have signed up for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

“It may just be an ear but it means so much more – like what @rnid_uk said representation matters, and I’m proud to represent my community.

“Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there.

“Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show,’ an insider said. ‘It’s something really positive for youngsters to see.”

A source told the Sun: “Everyone is very excited. It's something really positive for youngsters to see. Natasha has a bubbly personality”.

Annie Harris, at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, said: "We are really pleased that another major TV show is featuring a deaf contestant. Representation matters."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

This comes after PE teacher Hugo Hammond became Love Island’s first-ever disabled contestant after he was born with a club foot.

The 25-year-old said at the time: “I had around 20 correction operations before the age of eight, so that was pretty heavy, pretty hardcore.

“It doesn’t really affect me too much, I’m very lucky. [If] I’m on my feet all day doing whatever I’ll want to sit down in the evening but I’m pretty sure that’s the same for everyone, obviously I can’t compare it.”

This comes after Love Island bosses shared the first teasers for its eight series, saying in a statement: “Love Island is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies, for 8 weeks this summer, we're officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders - Love Is Ours.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed
The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen
Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

Trending on Heart

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

You could get a 6p pint today

You can buy pints for 6p at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Tammy Girl is back!

Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Lifestyle

Paul has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

Only On Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

Lifestyle

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims

Lifestyle

Everything we know about Marcus Rashford's fiancée

Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked on This Morning

This Morning caller scammed out of £2,000 by 'actor' promising a meet and greet

This Morning

Marcus Rashford has got engaged

Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart after sweet proposal

Celebrities

Peter Kay is reportedly doing a UK tour next week

Peter Kay 'to embark on huge comeback tour' next year

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have revealed all about their new I'm A Celeb show

Ant and Dec accidentally reveal 'top secret' details about new I'm A Celebrity All Stars
Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach''s life away from Faye Windass - including boyfriend and co-star cousin
Do you have the winning ticket?

Brits urged to check their lottery tickets as one player scoops £8.5m jackpot

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle