Big Brother 'set to return as ITV bosses strike deal'

Big Brother looks set to return next year. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

It's been reported that a revamped version of Big Brother will be coming to ITV2 next year.

In news that's sure to brighten up your Monday afternoon, probably the most legendary reality show of all time might be returning to our screens very soon.

A new report has claimed that ITV is creating a "Big Brother for the Love Island generation", and that it may be returning as early as next year.

Sad news for fans of the original, however, as it's thought that Davina McCall, Rylan Clark and Emma Willis won't be returning.

It's been reported that Davina McCall won't be returning. Picture: Getty

An insider said: "This needs to be totally new and fresh. It’s all about drawing in a young audience. The aim is to get back to basics and interfere less, with fewer challenges."

It's been reported that the contestants will be ordinary people, not celebs, and that the house will be in a brand-new UK location.

It's been reported that there will be a new house in a new UK location. Picture: Getty

Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 in 2000, with the series featuring such stars as Jade Goody, Nick Bateman, Nikki Grahame, Pete Bennett, and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace.

The show moved to Channel 5 in 2011, and the final series aired in 2018.