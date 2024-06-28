Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information

28 June 2024, 13:24

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK
Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

With Shania Twain rocking the stage at Glastonbury, it’ll be no surprise when fans hit the internet looking for their next fix. So is Shania touring? From dates to ticket information, here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shania Twain is set to make a resurgence in a huge way, with her latest album ‘Queen of Me’ dropping in 2023 to her performing at Glastonbury 2024 as she headlines the Legends Slot.

From ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, to ‘The Don’t Impress Me Much’, the Canadian superstar has more than made her dent in history and with the likes of Natasha Bedingfield and Sophie Ellis Baxtor enjoying their own resurgence, it’s Shania’s turn now.

So where do we go if we want to see more Shania Twain? Is she touring? From UK and Ireland tour dates to ticket information. Here’s what you need to know.

Shania Twain will be performing in Wales for the first time ever
Shania Twain will be performing in Wales for the first time ever. Picture: Getty

The best-selling female artist is set to perform across the country at selected music festivals.

Most notably, she’ll be headlining at London’s BST Hyde Park, but what’s really exciting is that Shania Twain will be performing at Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Why is that particularly exciting? You may ask. Well, it’ll be a historic event as that will be Shania’s first time ever performing in Wales.

Shania Twain will perform at five festivals around the UK
Shania Twain will perform at five festivals around the UK. Picture: Getty

Peter Taylor is co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor who we can thank for Chepstor Summer Session has said “We are beyond excited to have both the incredible Shania Twain, the undisputed ‘Queen of Country Pop’, perform at Chepstow Summer Sessions this July.”

“Shania’s phenomenal blend of country and pop, along with her spectacular stage presence, has captivated millions worldwide. Her performance is set to be a standout moment, bringing her chart-topping hits and dynamic energy to our stage.”

Shania Twain's Vegas residency began on the 10th of May 2024
Shania Twain's Vegas residency began on the 10th of May 2024. Picture: Getty

When and where is Shania Twain touring in the UK?

Between the end of June to the start of July, Shania will be hitting up five big cities across the UK. Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster.

Find the cities, dates and venues below.

  • June 28: Dublin, Malahide Castle
  • July 2: Stirling, City Park
  • July 4: Lancashire, Lytham Green
  • July 5: Chepstow Racecourse
  • July 7: London, BST Hyde Park

