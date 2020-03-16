How old is Shania Twain, where is she from and what's her net worth?

The star is guest judging on The Voice.

Shania Twain is mostly known for her incredible hits that we all still scream out every Saturday night at the club, and she's recently been announced as a new judge for the The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones has revealed he will be joined by superstar Shania Twain on the show.

Taking to Twitter he said: "The knockouts are coming!

"So I need a guest mentor that impresses me much.

"Thrilled the marvellous @ShaniaTwain will be joining me and lending some sound advice for #TeamTom."

Here's everything you need to know about the star.

How old is Shania Twain?

Shania was born on August 28th, 1965, which makes her 54 years old.

She's been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, and has an 18-year-old son named Eja with her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange.

Where is Shania Twain from?

Shania was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, but when she was two, her parents divorced and she moved to Timmins, Ontario.

Her birth name was Eileen Regina Edwards, but her mother remarried Jerry Twain, who adopted Shania and her two sisters, so they also changed their surnames to Twain.

What is her net worth?

According to most site Wealthy Gorilla, Shania's current net worth is the same as Taylor Swifts - $400m.

They wrote: "Shania Twain is a Canadian singer and songwriter. She has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling female artists in country music history.

"As of 2020, Shania Twain’s net worth is $400 million."