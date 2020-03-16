How old is Shania Twain, where is she from and what's her net worth?

16 March 2020, 09:19

Shania will be paired with Sir Tom Jones on The Voice
Shania will be paired with Sir Tom Jones on The Voice. Picture: PA

The star is guest judging on The Voice.

Shania Twain is mostly known for her incredible hits that we all still scream out every Saturday night at the club, and she's recently been announced as a new judge for the The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones has revealed he will be joined by superstar Shania Twain on the show.

The glamorous star has been in the limelight for years
The glamorous star has been in the limelight for years. Picture: PA

Taking to Twitter he said: "The knockouts are coming!

"So I need a guest mentor that impresses me much.

"Thrilled the marvellous @ShaniaTwain will be joining me and lending some sound advice for #TeamTom."

Here's everything you need to know about the star.

How old is Shania Twain?

Shania was born on August 28th, 1965, which makes her 54 years old.

She's been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, and has an 18-year-old son named Eja with her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange.

The singer is a proud Canadian
The singer is a proud Canadian. Picture: PA

Where is Shania Twain from?

Shania was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, but when she was two, her parents divorced and she moved to Timmins, Ontario.

Her birth name was Eileen Regina Edwards, but her mother remarried Jerry Twain, who adopted Shania and her two sisters, so they also changed their surnames to Twain.

What is her net worth?

According to most site Wealthy Gorilla, Shania's current net worth is the same as Taylor Swifts - $400m.

They wrote: "Shania Twain is a Canadian singer and songwriter. She has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling female artists in country music history.

"As of 2020, Shania Twain’s net worth is $400 million."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Health Secretary has said that over-70s could be asked to self isolate 'within weeks'

Advice for the elderly and their relatives as government announce over-70s self-isolation plans
Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress is from Markus Lupfer

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed navy midi dress from Markus Lupfer

Celebrities

Lorraine Kelly admitted she was worried about visiting her 'high risk' dad

Lorraine Kelly admits fears over visiting 'high risk' dad amid coronavirus outbreak
Belgravia was filmed in Scotland

Where was Belgravia filmed? Locations for ITV’s period drama including Moray Place in Edinburgh and Bath
Who is in the cast of ITV's Belgravia?

Belgravia cast: All the stars of ITV’s new period drama - from Tamsin Greig to Richard Goulding

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has hit out at stockpilers

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford hits out at ‘ridiculous’ stockpiling and pleads with people to ‘think about the elderly’

Lifestyle

Hugh Jackman has apologised over his handwashing video

Hugh Jackman forced to re-post hilarious hand washing dance video after fans spot epic blunder

Celebrities

Major UK airlines are scaling back flights

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Easyjet and British Airways announce flight cancellations

Lifestyle

Tom Hanks has shared an update with his followers

Tom Hanks urges fans to 'take care of each other' as he shares Coronavirus update

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has announced she is expecting a baby with Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they're expecting a baby girl

Celebrities