Coleen Nolan cancer health update, what's the latest?

Coleen Nolan has spoken about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Nolan/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is the latest on Coleen Nolan's cancer and her recent health updates.

Coleen Nolan, 58, has opened up about her cancer battle in a latest health update.

The Loose Women panellist was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and has regularly discussed her treatment and symptoms. This comes after Coleen and three of her siblings have suffered from cancer, with the singer's sister Bernie Nolan dying from the disease in 2013.

Coleen- who is mother to Shane, 35, Jake, 31, and Ciara, 23- has now revealed she will receive treatment for pre melanoma when her tour ends later this year. The Full Monty star recently moved in with her boyfriend Michael Jones whom she met on Tinder, and is keen to not let her diagnosis get in the way of her career.

What's the latest health update on Coleen Nolan's cancer? Here is everything you need to know.

Coleen Nolan has discussed her cancer in a health update. Picture: Alamy

Coleen Nolan health update

Speaking on the Learning As I Go podcast by Scott Thomas, 35, Coleen Nolan revealed the latest on her cancer diagnosis.

The 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' songstress said: "I got skin cancer last year. I had carcinoma on my shoulder which has now gone. And had chemo cream on my shoulder so that burned that off.

"And then I’ve got this tiny bit of dry skin. I’ve been saying for ages, it doesn’t matter how much oil or cream I put on it, it won’t go.

"But doctors said, 'that is pre melanoma, it will turn into skin cancer which is worse that carcinoma.' So I’m getting that treated when the tour ends."

Watch Coleen Nolan discuss her cancer scare here:

Coleen Nolan discusses her skin cancer scare

Prior to this update, Coleen first revealed her skin cancer diagnosis on Loose Women last year.

The TV favourite explained that she had noticed a red mark on her shoulder, and during a visit with her dermatologist, found out that the patch was skin cancer basal cell carcinoma.

Coleen opened up about how her dermatologist broke the news to her, stating: "I went back in and he was very good and he said, 'Look, it's nothing to worry about, It is actually a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it and we'll try it with cream and then the chemo cream and then if that doesn't work, we'll cut it out and give you a skin graft.'"

Coleen Nolan has spoken about her cancer on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

The mother-of-three then spoke about her initial reaction to her diagnosis, saying: "My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say."

Coleen continued: "I'm sick of cancer and also, my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because, this, that I've got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through. What Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she's having chemo. It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, 'Oh yeah, I've got a carcinoma'."

