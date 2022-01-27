Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

27 January 2022, 11:01 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 11:13

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Shane Nolan has hit back at trolls who targeted his mum Coleen after she went public with her new boyfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan's son has jumped to the defence of his mum after she was targeted by cruel trolls for bringing her new boyfriend on Loose Women.

On Tuesday of this week, Coleen, 56, shared a kiss with Michael Jones, 57, after discussing their relationship with her fellow panellists.

Taking to Twitter, Coleen's son Shane wrote: "Hi guys , yes my mums new fella was on @loosewomen, I have a tv. Thanks".

Sadly, his tweet prompted some criticism, with one person writing: "I thought she said she wanted to keep her relationship as private as possible? Announcing it on social media and getting him on TV isn't private!"

Michael appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women
Michael appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

After a fan defended Coleen, calling the tweet 'weird', Shane agreed, saying: "Isn't it".

Another person also tweeted saying: "What was that even about ???? Who's interested ??? think there's for more important thing's going in the world, LW scrapping the bottom of the barrel if this is all you can come up with, no ones interested".

To this, Shane responded: "Yet here u are".

On Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards, and Janet Street Porter sent Coleen backstage while they interviewed Michael about the new relationship.

Ruth asked him: "From your perspective, how difficult was it to get onto dating apps and to make that leap?", to which Michael explained: "I had been on a few dates before that, so it wasn’t difficult, but when I saw Coleen’s face pop up (it) was a bit strange."

To this, Ruth said: "So when her face popped up, did you recognise straight away that is Coleen Nolan?"

Coleen and Michael shared a kiss on Loose Women
Coleen and Michael shared a kiss on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Michael then replied: "Yeah, I knew it was her, yeah.

"I didn’t think for one (minute) that we would match, let alone hear from her if I did swipe."

Michael continued: "I didn’t think she would respond because I didn’t know if she was swiping loads of people, just the odd ones.

"We chatted for a while, a few weeks actually, through texts and then eventually a phone call because she was quite scared about that."

Michael and Coleen started dating back in June after meeting on Tinder, but kept their relationship private until last week.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Lifestyle

Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue

TV & Movies

The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

TV & Movies

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name

'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'

Lifestyle

The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?

TV & Movies

Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall

TV & Movies

Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

Lifestyle

Snow could be hitting the UK next month

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall in February revealed ahead of 'severe frost'

News

Big Brother is returning to UK TV

Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation

TV & Movies

Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap

TV & Movies

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer?

Masked Singer fans 'uncover' Rockhopper as huge US singer after ‘obvious’ girlband clues

TV & Movies