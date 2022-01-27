Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

By Heart reporter

Shane Nolan has hit back at trolls who targeted his mum Coleen after she went public with her new boyfriend.

Coleen Nolan's son has jumped to the defence of his mum after she was targeted by cruel trolls for bringing her new boyfriend on Loose Women.

On Tuesday of this week, Coleen, 56, shared a kiss with Michael Jones, 57, after discussing their relationship with her fellow panellists.

Taking to Twitter, Coleen's son Shane wrote: "Hi guys , yes my mums new fella was on @loosewomen, I have a tv. Thanks".

Sadly, his tweet prompted some criticism, with one person writing: "I thought she said she wanted to keep her relationship as private as possible? Announcing it on social media and getting him on TV isn't private!"

Michael appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

After a fan defended Coleen, calling the tweet 'weird', Shane agreed, saying: "Isn't it".

Another person also tweeted saying: "What was that even about ???? Who's interested ??? think there's for more important thing's going in the world, LW scrapping the bottom of the barrel if this is all you can come up with, no ones interested".

To this, Shane responded: "Yet here u are".

On Tuesday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards, and Janet Street Porter sent Coleen backstage while they interviewed Michael about the new relationship.

Ruth asked him: "From your perspective, how difficult was it to get onto dating apps and to make that leap?", to which Michael explained: "I had been on a few dates before that, so it wasn’t difficult, but when I saw Coleen’s face pop up (it) was a bit strange."

To this, Ruth said: "So when her face popped up, did you recognise straight away that is Coleen Nolan?"

Coleen and Michael shared a kiss on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Michael then replied: "Yeah, I knew it was her, yeah.

"I didn’t think for one (minute) that we would match, let alone hear from her if I did swipe."

Michael continued: "I didn’t think she would respond because I didn’t know if she was swiping loads of people, just the odd ones.

"We chatted for a while, a few weeks actually, through texts and then eventually a phone call because she was quite scared about that."

Michael and Coleen started dating back in June after meeting on Tinder, but kept their relationship private until last week.