Coleen Nolan shares health news after recent cancer scare

26 January 2024, 13:08

Coleen Nolan pictured with her sisters Maureen and Linda
Coleen Nolan has spoken about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Nolan

By Hope Wilson

Ahead of her 2024 tour, Coleen Nolan has given fans a health update.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 58, has opened up about her cancer scare, just weeks before she heads off on tour.

The Loose Women panelist appeared on Lorraine earlier this week, where she discussed the importance of using suncream after being diagnosed with skin cancer basal cell carcinoma diagnosis last year.

Coleen- who is mother to Shane, 35, Jake, 31 and Ciara, 23, and partner to Michael Jones- explained that she wears SPF throughout the day and also revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-melanoma on her face just before Christmas.

The Full Monty star stated that decades ago people didn't realise the importance of protecting your skin.

Coleen Nolan interviewed on Lorraine
Coleen Nolan appeared on Lorraine earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Coleen revealed: "Yeah, well obviously back in the 70s when I was little, they didn’t, you know? Your mum sent you out in the garden and you played and you got burned.

"And I went out recently just before Christmas and they said, ‘Oh you’ve got a pre-melanoma on your face’ and I had a carcinoma on my shoulder, which is now gone. I have to sort the melanoma out after touring."

"But yeah, big scare. And now I will not go out without SPF 50, even in the snow, even in the rain."

Watch Coleen Nolan discuss her cancer diagnosis here:

Coleen Nolan discusses her skin cancer scare

During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Coleen disclosed that she had noticed a red mark on her shoulder, and during a visit with her dermatologist, found out that the patch was skin cancer basal cell carcinoma.

Coleen opened up about how her dermatologist broke the news to her, stating: "I went back in and he was very good and he said, 'Look, it's nothing to worry about, It is actually a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it and we'll try it with cream and then the chemo cream and then if that doesn't work, we'll cut it out and give you a skin graft.'"

Coleen Nolan pictured at the Music Industry Trust Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on November 07, 2022 in London, England.
Coleen Nolan has revealed the importance of using sunscreen. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-three then spoke about her initial reaction to her diagnosis, saying: "My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say."

Coleen continued: "I'm sick of cancer and also, my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because, this, that I've got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through. What Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she's having chemo. It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, 'Oh yeah, I've got a carcinoma'."

Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen Nolan smile
Linda Nolan, Coleen Nolan, Bernie Nolan and Maureen Nolan pictured in 2012. Picture: Getty

The Nolan family are no stranger to heartbreaking health issues, with Coleen being the fourth sister to be diagnosed with cancer.

Anne, 72, battled breast cancer twice, but is now in remission, whilst Linda, 64, is currently living with incurable secondary breast cancer and brain cancer. Their sister Bernie, 52, died in 2013 after battling breast cancer which had spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Claudia Winkleman poses with hooded figures and gold coins alongside Ardross Castle

The Traitors application how to apply for season 3

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

Who is Harry from The Traitors girlfriend Anna Maynard?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Who is Kate Middleton's ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch?

Celebrities

The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin pictured in hospital and with his wife Jessica, and their three children Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Jonnie Irwin shares health update from hospital amid cancer battle

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors has had a successful two seasons

Will there be a Traitors season 3? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

2024 UK storm names of the year so far

Weather

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show

How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection

What happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies