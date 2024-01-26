Coleen Nolan shares health news after recent cancer scare

Coleen Nolan has spoken about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Nolan

By Hope Wilson

Ahead of her 2024 tour, Coleen Nolan has given fans a health update.

Coleen Nolan, 58, has opened up about her cancer scare, just weeks before she heads off on tour.

The Loose Women panelist appeared on Lorraine earlier this week, where she discussed the importance of using suncream after being diagnosed with skin cancer basal cell carcinoma diagnosis last year.

Coleen- who is mother to Shane, 35, Jake, 31 and Ciara, 23, and partner to Michael Jones- explained that she wears SPF throughout the day and also revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-melanoma on her face just before Christmas.

The Full Monty star stated that decades ago people didn't realise the importance of protecting your skin.

Coleen Nolan appeared on Lorraine earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Coleen revealed: "Yeah, well obviously back in the 70s when I was little, they didn’t, you know? Your mum sent you out in the garden and you played and you got burned.

"And I went out recently just before Christmas and they said, ‘Oh you’ve got a pre-melanoma on your face’ and I had a carcinoma on my shoulder, which is now gone. I have to sort the melanoma out after touring."

"But yeah, big scare. And now I will not go out without SPF 50, even in the snow, even in the rain."

During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Coleen disclosed that she had noticed a red mark on her shoulder, and during a visit with her dermatologist, found out that the patch was skin cancer basal cell carcinoma.

Coleen opened up about how her dermatologist broke the news to her, stating: "I went back in and he was very good and he said, 'Look, it's nothing to worry about, It is actually a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but you do need to treat it and we'll try it with cream and then the chemo cream and then if that doesn't work, we'll cut it out and give you a skin graft.'"

Coleen Nolan has revealed the importance of using sunscreen. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-three then spoke about her initial reaction to her diagnosis, saying: "My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say."

Coleen continued: "I'm sick of cancer and also, my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because, this, that I've got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through. What Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she's having chemo. It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go, 'Oh yeah, I've got a carcinoma'."

Linda Nolan, Coleen Nolan, Bernie Nolan and Maureen Nolan pictured in 2012. Picture: Getty

The Nolan family are no stranger to heartbreaking health issues, with Coleen being the fourth sister to be diagnosed with cancer.

Anne, 72, battled breast cancer twice, but is now in remission, whilst Linda, 64, is currently living with incurable secondary breast cancer and brain cancer. Their sister Bernie, 52, died in 2013 after battling breast cancer which had spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

