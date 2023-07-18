Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

As Coleen Nolan shares her skin cancer diagnosis on Loose Women, we take a look at how the cruel disease has caused her family endless heartache.

Earlier this week, Coleen Nolan, 58, revealed her skin cancer scare as she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face.

The Loose Woman star, who found fame in band The Nolans alongside her sisters in 1974, told viewers she was "sick of cancer" and the impact it has had on her family.

The singer's family has a heartbreaking history with the disease, most recently for Coleen's sister Linda Nolan whose cancer spread to her brain earlier this year.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show, Coleen told the audience, her fellow panelists and the viewers: "My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard anybody say."

The Nolan Sisters perform together in 1970. Picture: Getty

She went on: "I'm sick of cancer and I also my first instinct was, I'm not telling anybody in my family because this, that I've got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been through."

Here's a look back at the tragic history the family has with cancer:

Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan (left) and her sister Coleen Nolan (right) attend the TV Choice Awards, 2017. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan, 64, was first diagnosed with cancer just less than 20 years ago.

In 2005, she was told she had breast cancer. In 2017, Linda was told by doctors they had found incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip.

This was followed by another diagnosis in 2020 where the singer was told the cancer had also spread to her liver.

Most recently, Linda revealed that the cancer has spread to her brain. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and continues to battle the disease.

Anne Nolan

Anne Nolan (middle top row) is pictured with her sisters Maureen, Bernadette, Linda and Denise in 1981. Picture: Getty

Anne Nolan, 72, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

Two decades after her first diagnosis, Anne was told she had stage three breast cancer in April of 2020.

She is now in remission.

Bernie Nolan

Bernadette Nolan pictured at the Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show, 2011. Picture: Getty

Bernie Nolan died from cancer in July 2013 aged just 52-years-old.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2010 and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy in October the same year. She was given the all-clear by medical professionals.

In October 2012, however, cancer returned to her left breast and spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

At the time of Bernie's death, the Nolan family put out a statement which read: "Bernie passed away peacefully this morning with all of her family around her," a statement read at the time.

"The entire family are devastated to have lost beloved Bernie, a wonderful wife, adoring mother and loving sister, she is irreplaceable."

Linda Nolan's husband

Linda Nolan is pictured with her husband Brian Hudson, 1984. Picture: Getty

In 2007, Linda Nolan's husband Brian Hudson died of skin cancer aged 60-years-old.

They were married for 26 years before his tragic passing.

Speaking to The Mirror back in 2016, Linda said: “I miss Brian every second of the day. I know some people find it difficult to understand, that the grief is still that raw, but it will always be raw because somebody you love isn’t with you. A little piece of me died with him."

