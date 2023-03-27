Linda Nolan shares tragic news cancer has spread to her brain

By Alice Dear

Linda Nolan has received her fourth cancer diagnosis as the disease has spread to her brain.

Linda Nolan, 64, has shared that cancer has spread to her brain.

The singer, who was part of the band The Nolans alongside her sisters in the 70s, announced the news after photographs of her in a wheelchair caused fans concern over her health.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Linda said: "I just wanted to tell you from me, that sadly for me, the cancer has now spread to my brain."

Linda, who is the sister of Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, said that she only found out about the diagnosis last Monday, and described it as "very frightening".

Linda Nolan has revealed the cancer has spread to her brain. Picture: Getty

While she says there "isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment", she will be undergoing radiotherapy and later try a new chemo-drug.

This is Linda's fourth cancer diagnosis in her life. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and then in 2017 with hip cancer. In 2020, she received the news the cancer had spread to her liver, and now her brain.

Linda remains hopeful, however, telling Good Morning Britain: "I'm not giving up, I'm positive".

Linda, Bernie, Coleen, Anne and Denise Nolan as The Nolans. Picture: Getty

Linda is best known for being part of the girlband The Nolans, where she performed alongside her sisters; Bernie, Maureen, Anne, Coleen and Denise.

Sadly, cancer has affected not only Linda but her family as well.

Linda's husband, Brian, passed away from skin cancer in 2007 and her sister, Bernie, died in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer.

Anne Nolan has been diagnosed with cancer twice but is now in remission.