Linda Nolan shares tragic news cancer has spread to her brain

27 March 2023, 13:06

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Linda Nolan has received her fourth cancer diagnosis as the disease has spread to her brain.

Linda Nolan, 64, has shared that cancer has spread to her brain.

The singer, who was part of the band The Nolans alongside her sisters in the 70s, announced the news after photographs of her in a wheelchair caused fans concern over her health.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Linda said: "I just wanted to tell you from me, that sadly for me, the cancer has now spread to my brain."

Linda, who is the sister of Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, said that she only found out about the diagnosis last Monday, and described it as "very frightening".

Linda Nolan has revealed the cancer has spread to her brain
Linda Nolan has revealed the cancer has spread to her brain. Picture: Getty

While she says there "isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment", she will be undergoing radiotherapy and later try a new chemo-drug.

This is Linda's fourth cancer diagnosis in her life. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and then in 2017 with hip cancer. In 2020, she received the news the cancer had spread to her liver, and now her brain.

Linda remains hopeful, however, telling Good Morning Britain: "I'm not giving up, I'm positive".

Linda, Bernie, Coleen, Anne and Denise Nolan as The Nolans
Linda, Bernie, Coleen, Anne and Denise Nolan as The Nolans. Picture: Getty

Linda is best known for being part of the girlband The Nolans, where she performed alongside her sisters; Bernie, Maureen, Anne, Coleen and Denise.

Sadly, cancer has affected not only Linda but her family as well.

Linda's husband, Brian, passed away from skin cancer in 2007 and her sister, Bernie, died in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer.

Anne Nolan has been diagnosed with cancer twice but is now in remission.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae admits she is 'struggling and overwhelmed' in emotional parenting update

Molly-Mae admits she is 'struggling and overwhelmed' in emotional parenting update

Teacher praised for genius chart which helps kids open up about feelings

Teacher praised for genius chart which helps kids open up about feelings

Parenting

Tahnee realised she was related to Ollie on MAFS Australia

Shock moment MAFS Australia star Tahnee realises she's related to husband Ollie

TV & Movies

A woman passed her driving test after 960 goes

Woman passes her driving test on her 960th attempt after spending £11,000

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral navy midi dress from Phase Eight
Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today and has he left?

TV & Movies

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity South Africa full line up revealed with Joe Swash 'missing'

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal applications are now open

Deal or No Deal to return with Stephen Mulhern as host seven years after it was axed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

TV & Movies

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Lifestyle