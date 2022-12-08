Loose Women’s Jane Moore announces split from husband of 20 years live on air

Loose Women star Jane Moore revealed she will still be spending Christmas with her husband Gary Farrow after their shock split.

Jane Moore announced that she’s split from her husband, Gary Farrow, after 20 years of marriage.

Opening up live on Loose Women on Wednesday, Jane said the pair are still ‘best friends’ after breaking up about a year ago.

After marrying back in 2002, the former couple have gone on to have three daughters together - Ellie, Grace, and Lauren - while Jane is also step-mum to Gary’s eldest daughter Lauren.

She told her fellow panellists: “So, Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

Jane Moore appearing on Loose Women to discuss her break up. Picture: ITV

"We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year. And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn’t push him.

“He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off.”

Jane stayed in the house with her husband to take care of him after the accident and they’ve decided to spend Christmas together.

“It’s enabled us to sort of segue to process it, first of all, and to, sort of, segue nicely into a really good friendship,” she continued.

Jane Moore has split with her husband of two decades. Picture: Getty Images

“He is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here, he would say I’m his best friend, and I’m just very, very keen that we don’t lose that element of it, you know, so, yeah, so we’re still living together.”

The former couple are hoping to move into separate homes next year but want to stay close by to continue to co-parent their kids.

Gary used to work as the VP of communications at Sony record label and now owns a PR agency called The Corporation Group.

He married Jane in a star-studded wedding back in 2002, with the likes of Barbara Windsor and Elton John on the guest list.

