Loose Women’s Jane Moore announces split from husband of 20 years live on air

8 December 2022, 10:25

Loose Women star Jane Moore revealed she will still be spending Christmas with her husband Gary Farrow after their shock split.

Jane Moore announced that she’s split from her husband, Gary Farrow, after 20 years of marriage.

Opening up live on Loose Women on Wednesday, Jane said the pair are still ‘best friends’ after breaking up about a year ago.

After marrying back in 2002, the former couple have gone on to have three daughters together - Ellie, Grace, and Lauren - while Jane is also step-mum to Gary’s eldest daughter Lauren.

She told her fellow panellists: “So, Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

Jane Moore appearing on Loose Women to discuss her break up
Jane Moore appearing on Loose Women to discuss her break up. Picture: ITV

"We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year. And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn’t push him.

“He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off.”

Jane stayed in the house with her husband to take care of him after the accident and they’ve decided to spend Christmas together.

“It’s enabled us to sort of segue to process it, first of all, and to, sort of, segue nicely into a really good friendship,” she continued.

Jane Moore has split with her husband of two decades
Jane Moore has split with her husband of two decades. Picture: Getty Images

“He is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here, he would say I’m his best friend, and I’m just very, very keen that we don’t lose that element of it, you know, so, yeah, so we’re still living together.”

The former couple are hoping to move into separate homes next year but want to stay close by to continue to co-parent their kids.

Gary used to work as the VP of communications at Sony record label and now owns a PR agency called The Corporation Group.

He married Jane in a star-studded wedding back in 2002, with the likes of Barbara Windsor and Elton John on the guest list.

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her scallop edge little black dress
Here's who has left Love Island Australia 2022 so far

Love Island Australia season 4 cast: Who has left so far and which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby falls down the stairs during the last Celebrity Juice

Shock moment Holly Willoughby falls backwards down stairs in Celebrity Juice accident

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Latest locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

One woman decided to open her Christmas presents from her husband after finding them while cleaning

Woman admits to finding Christmas presents from her husband and opening them all

Christmas

Behind the scenes photos of Call the Midwife have been released

Call the Midwife shares behind-the-scenes photos from Christmas special

TV & Movies

The Holiday fans have been told not to get excited as a sequel is not on its way

The Holiday star and director confirm sequel is not happening

Christmas

A woman has shared a video of her son cycling in the road

Mum sparks debate as van drives 'dangerously close' to her child cycling on the road

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed why Air Fryers could cost you more

Martin Lewis explains why air fryers could cost more than ovens

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkly skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her silver sequin skirt

Al Perkins has joined Love Island 2022

Married at First Sight Australia’s Samantha Moitzi reacts to ex Al Perkins joining Love Island

TV & Movies

Matt Lucas has released a statement after quitting Bake Off

Matt Lucas releases emotional statement after quitting Great British Bake Off

TV & Movies

Don't miss the last full moon of 2022

When can I see the December 2022 full moon and why is it called a 'Cold Moon'?

Lifestyle

Here's why you shouldn't put your Christmas tree by the radiator

Why you should never put your Christmas tree next to the radiator

Christmas

Dr Hilary explains Strep A symptoms to look out for in children

Dr Hilary reveals 'red flag' Strep A symptoms to lookout for in children

Lifestyle