Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram - ITV

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has admitted her heartbreak after her youngest child revealed she had booked a one-way ticket from the UK to travel the world.

Coleen Nolan, 58, says she "can't stop crying" after her daughter Ciara, 22, revealed she was going travelling with her boyfriend.

The Loose Women star was joined by Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson on the hit ITV show on Friday where she opened up about dealing with empty nest syndrome.

Coleen revealed that her daughter Ciara had booked a one-way ticket from the UK as she begins travelling with her boyfriend.

The TV star admitted that while she was very proud of her daughter and excited for her trip, she can't help feeling emotional about the change in her life.

Coleen Nolan admitted she is struggling with the fact her daughter is leaving to go travelling. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the show, Coleen said: “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying."

She continued: “But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend.”

Coleen Nolan's daughter Ciara has been saving with her boyfriend for two years to go travelling. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Coleen - who is also mum to Shane, 35, and Jake, 31 - received some criticism from her co-star Janet who said: “Just speaking for her, she’s got to be allowed to live her own life.”

The Nolans singer hit back: “Oh she is being allowed. I don’t have to like it, Janet," before her co-star replied: “I know you don’t like it but you have got to grow up a bit Coleen. I never thought I’d say those words. But you have got to manage by yourself.”

Coleen Nolan is mum to Shane, 35, Jake, 31, and Ciara, 22. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

A source previously told New!: “Coleen has always tried to be a hands-on mum, even when she and her sisters were touring during The Nolans’ heyday, she always wanted them around. She even toured while she was pregnant with Jake.

"Coleen’s once bustling farmhouse does feel empty without her children. But she’s not alone in feeling like this. Her nephew Danny, her sister Maureen’s son, has moved to the States with his family, so Coleen and Maureen are in the same boat. They’ll be supporting each other, despite their busy schedules."

