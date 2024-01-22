Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

22 January 2024, 12:37

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling
Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has admitted her heartbreak after her youngest child revealed she had booked a one-way ticket from the UK to travel the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 58, says she "can't stop crying" after her daughter Ciara, 22, revealed she was going travelling with her boyfriend.

The Loose Women star was joined by Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson on the hit ITV show on Friday where she opened up about dealing with empty nest syndrome.

Coleen revealed that her daughter Ciara had booked a one-way ticket from the UK as she begins travelling with her boyfriend.

The TV star admitted that while she was very proud of her daughter and excited for her trip, she can't help feeling emotional about the change in her life.

Coleen Nolan admitted she is struggling with the fact her daughter is leaving to go travelling
Coleen Nolan admitted she is struggling with the fact her daughter is leaving to go travelling. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the show, Coleen said: “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying."

She continued: “But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend.”

Coleen Nolan's daughter Ciara has been saving with her boyfriend for two years to go travelling
Coleen Nolan's daughter Ciara has been saving with her boyfriend for two years to go travelling. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Coleen - who is also mum to Shane, 35, and Jake, 31 - received some criticism from her co-star Janet who said: “Just speaking for her, she’s got to be allowed to live her own life.”

The Nolans singer hit back: “Oh she is being allowed. I don’t have to like it, Janet," before her co-star replied: “I know you don’t like it but you have got to grow up a bit Coleen. I never thought I’d say those words. But you have got to manage by yourself.”

Coleen Nolan is mum to Shane, 35, Jake, 31, and Ciara, 22
Coleen Nolan is mum to Shane, 35, Jake, 31, and Ciara, 22. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

A source previously told New!: “Coleen has always tried to be a hands-on mum, even when she and her sisters were touring during The Nolans’ heyday, she always wanted them around. She even toured while she was pregnant with Jake.

"Coleen’s once bustling farmhouse does feel empty without her children. But she’s not alone in feeling like this. Her nephew Danny, her sister Maureen’s son, has moved to the States with his family, so Coleen and Maureen are in the same boat. They’ll be supporting each other, despite their busy schedules."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend

Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

TV & Movies

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

TV & Movies

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask?

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies