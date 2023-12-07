The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

7 December 2023, 12:49

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?
The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part? Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who are The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls cast members? Here are all the answers.

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls is back this week with 10 brand new celebrities baring all in the name of cancer awareness.

Ashley Banjo, 35, and Coleen Nolan, 58, are back at The Real Full Monty helm, guiding the stars through complex choreography as they prepare to put on a stellar show. Each cast member has either gone through their own cancer journey, or known someone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Julia Bradbury, Pete Wicks, Vanessa Bauer and Paul Burrell are some this year's contestants who will strip off on stage, whilst also taking time to discuss their relationship with cancer.

Who are the cast of The Real Full Monty 2023? Here is everything you need to know.

The cast of The Real Full Monty has been revealed
The cast of The Real Full Monty has been revealed. Picture: ITV

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast

Julia Bradbury

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, 53, is one of The Real Full Monty 2023 cast.

The Countryfile host is a cancer survivor and underwent a single mastectomy in 2021 to remove a 6cm tumour. Since her diagnosis, Julia been vocal about raising awareness for the disease.

Julia Bradbury is a cancer survivor
Julia Bradbury is a cancer survivor. Picture: ITV

Sherrie Hewson

Actress Sherrie Hewson, 73, is the next The Real Full Monty cast member.

The Benidorm star's brother Brett passed away in 2021 from an incurable brain tumour, which left Sherrie devastated.

During an interview on Steph's Packed Lunch, Sherrie opened up about her sibling's death, stating: "My brother was the most beautiful man ever. I don’t think I can ever get over it."

Sherrie Hewson's brother passed away from a brain tumour
Sherrie Hewson's brother passed away from a brain tumour. Picture: ITV

Gemma Collins

The Only Way Is Essex favourite Gemma Collins, 42, will be taking part in The Real Full Monty this year.

Gemma's mother Joan found a cancerous lump between her breast and armpit, which has led the reality TV star being tested for the BRCA gene.

Gemma Collins will be taking part in The Real Full Monty
Gemma Collins will be taking part in The Real Full Monty. Picture: ITV

Vanessa Bauer

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer, 27, will be raising awareness for cancer on The Real Full Monty.

The skating superstar opened up about her father's cancer journey, explaining to the Daily Star: "My dad had cancer for six years and it wasn’t something I talked about on Dancing on Ice.

"I always felt like I couldn’t put it out into the universe and speak publicly about it. And after he died, it wasn’t something I dealt with. So agreeing to do The Real Full Monty was a big challenge for me."

Dancing on Ice favourite Vanessa Bauer lost her father to cancer
Dancing on Ice favourite Vanessa Bauer lost her father to cancer. Picture: ITV

Victoria Ekanoye

Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, 41, is another The Real Full Monty contestant.

The soap star was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in 2021, but fortunately she has now been given the all clear.

A source told The Sun: "Victoria has personal experience of the disease after being diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021. So when she was asked she jumped at the chance of being involved in The Real Full Monty.

"She wants to do everything she can to encourage men and women to check themselves and the whole premise of the show is to get people talking."

Soap favourite Victoria Ekanoye is a cancer survivor
Soap favourite Victoria Ekanoye is a cancer survivor. Picture: ITV

Watch the Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls trailer here:

The Real Full Monty Jingle Balls trailer

Paul Burrell

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, 65, will be taking part in The Real Full Monty this December.

Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 and underwent radiotherapy as part of his treatment.

Last month the I'm A Celebrity star appeared on Lorraine to discuss his diagnosis, saying: "I’m tired, Lorraine, I’m very tired. I’ve got five more sessions of radiotherapy to go. I’m very emotional, as you can see.

"But I’m looking forward to getting to the end of it and then I can go on a little break with [my husband] Graham, and we can just be thankful that it’s been found.

"In a few months’ time, I’ll find out whether it’s clear or not, and then I get on with the rest of my life. There’s a lot to live for."

Paul Burrell was diagnosed with prostate cancer
Paul Burrell was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Picture: ITV

Ashley Cain

Reality TV star Ashley Cain, 32, is another celebrity on The Real Full Monty this year.

In 2021 Ashley's eight-month-old daughter Azaylia Cain died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia when she was eight-weeks-old.

Since Azaylia's death, Ashley has raised millions in memory of his daughter.

Ashley Cain has been raising awareness for cancer since the death of his daughter Azaylia
Ashley Cain has been raising awareness for cancer since the death of his daughter Azaylia. Picture: ITV

Ben Cohen

Ex-rugby player Ben Cohen, 45, will be joining the cast of The Real Full Monty.

The sporting star's ex-wife Abby was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, with a source telling The Sun that Ben wants to support his children through this difficult time.

The source explained: "Ben has been inspired by Abby's fight and wants to do this for her and their kids.

"Everyone in their family has been touched by this dreadful disease, and he's happy to bare all if it encourages even just one person to get their symptoms checked."

Ben Cohen's ex-wife was diagnosed with cancer
Ben Cohen's ex-wife was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: ITV

Nick Collier aka Ella Vaday

RuPaul's Drag Race UK favourite Nick Collier, 35, aka Ella Vaday is another The Real Full Monty cast member.

The reality TV star's mum Donna has been diagnosed with cancer twice, once while Nick was taking part in Drag Race.

Nick told The Mirror about their close relationship, stating: "You do take mother's day for granted, but when your mum's been through something as intense as getting chemo and radiotherapy, and losing her hair - it completely destroyed my mum's life for a section of time- it just makes you appreciate every single moment you've got together."

Nick Collier aka Ella Vaday is another The Real Full Monty cast member
Nick Collier aka Ella Vaday is another The Real Full Monty cast member. Picture: ITV

Pete Wicks

The Only Way Is Essex legend Pete Wicks, 35, is the final contestant joining The Real Full Monty.

Pete has spoken openly about having a close family member passing away from cancer and has worked with various charities over the years to raise awareness.

Pete Wicks is taking part in The Real Full Monty
Pete Wicks is taking part in The Real Full Monty. Picture: ITV

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls is on Monday 11th December and Tuesday 12th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

