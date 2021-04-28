Ashley Cain's fundraiser in memory of daughter Azaylia reaches over £1.6million

Ashley Cain's fundraiser for daughter Azaylia has reached over £1.6million. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Fans have continued to send donations after Azaylia's tragic death from leukaemia.

Ashley Cain's fundraising page for his late daughter Azaylia has soared past £1.6million.

The reality star and his girlfriend Safiyya heartbreakingly lost their eight-month-old daughter on Sunday, following her battle with leukaemia.

And after setting up a GoFundMe page back in March, generous friends and fans have helped the total reach the huge total.

The fundraiser was originally made after Ashley, 30, and Safiyya, 34, were told chemotherapy would not be enough to help their daughter.

Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya have made £1.6million in memory of their daughter. Picture: GoFundMe

After advice from doctors, the couple were raising money to fly her out to Singapore for lifesaving CAR-T therapy, but they were later told this wasn’t possible.

Read More: Tributes flood in after Ashley Cain’s eight-month-old daughter Azaylia passes away following leukaemia battle

Since Azaylia tragically passed away, people have continued to donate to the page in her memory, with the total soaring past the original £1million target.

Celebrities such as Molly-Mae Hague, Kate Ferdinand and Mrs Hinch have all donated and sent their condolences to the family.

On their page, Ashley and Safiyya said they will donate the cash to those who are in the same situation.

They shared: “We will be donating any extra money to other children and their families in the same situation as us.

“We pledged to give back to this community from the moment we were thrust into it and that is something we will always honour.”

Azaylia was able to spend her last days at home, before dad Ashley shared the sad news of her passing on Instagram.

Alongside a final snap with his daughter, he wrote: "Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven #AzayliaDiamondCain."

Tributes have continued to flood in from fans, as one person wrote: "Rest in peace Azaylia the bravest baby girl we have seen you are in everyone's thoughts.

"To Safiyya and Ashley you've handled the worst think possible with nothing but love and bravery sorry for your loss."

Another wrote: "She was the most bravest, inspirational and beautiful little baby girl, her parents are absolutely incredible and my heart breaks for them. Rip Little Lion."

A third added: “I'm heartbroken and devastated. She was beautiful, brave, sweet, strong and just all the good things! There is comfort in the love that you gave her and the impact she has made.”

Now Read: Ashley Cain 'overwhelmed' as fundraiser for daughter's cancer treatment surpasses £1million