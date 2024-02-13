Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

13 February 2024, 13:14

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another
Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another. Picture: ITV / Coleen Nolan - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan revealed she is now living with her partner Michael despite ruling out the possibility of getting married again.

Coleen Nolan, 58, has shared an exciting update on her relationship with Tinder boyfriend Michael after a 'trial-run' of living together went off without a hitch.

The Loose Women star opened up about moving in with Michael on Monday's show where she revealed that the pair trialed living together before committing to a move.

The mother-of-three met Michael on Tinder back in 2021 and went public with the romance in 2022, and while the pair have split three times since then, they are now happier than ever.

Coleen explained that Michael had to move out of his accommodation a few months ago due to housing issues, which is when she invited him to stay with her as he spent so much time at her home anyway.

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update on Loose Women

The pair took this time as a trial of living together, with Coleen admitting the transition has been successful, explaining: "It's just been lovely, and we get on really well, we haven't had one argument."

She went on to explain that she thinks their living situation works well as they both have jobs to do in the day as well as separate hobbies and interests, but that they can come together of an evening.

The relationship move has worked so well in fact that when Coleen moves home later this year, Michael will be coming with her.

Coleen Nolan's boyfriend Michael Jones has previously appeared on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan's boyfriend Michael Jones has previously appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Coleen and Michael appear to be happier than ever, despite the TV star admitting that marriage was not on the table.

Speaking to OK! Magazine previously, Coleen said: "I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle. I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him."

Coleen has already been married twice; to Shane Richie between 1990 and 1999 and Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018.

She has three children; Jake Roache, 28, and Shane Jr Nolan, 32, who she shares with Shane, and Ciara, who she welcomed in 2001 with ex-husband Ray.

Weather